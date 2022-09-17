Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Fillmore Central 50, Hayfield 7

HARMONY — Dillon O’Connor passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as Fillmore Central downed Hayfield 50-7 to move to 3-0.

Jayce Kiehne finished with 81 yards receiving for the Falcons with a touchdown. Bryce Corson had five receptions for 82 yards and a TD.

Fillmore Central started off the game with an 83-yard kick return for a score by Chase Christianson.

Hayfield ended with 100 total yards of offense, 98 rushing and 2 passing. Fillmore Central had 354 yards of offense, 182 rushing, 172 passing.

Hayfield slipped to 0-3.

Hayfield 7-0-0-0 – 7

Fillmore Central 21-15-7-7 – 50

Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

RUSHFORD – Grady Hengel scored a touchdown on a 4-yard carry in the fourth quarter, pushing Rushford-Peterson to a 19-14 comeback win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. It moved R-P to 2-1 overall.

K-W had built a 14-13 lead with a 39-yard pass from Will Van Epps to Alex Lee in the first quarter and an 11-yard pass from Van Epps to Colten Steber in the third quarter.

R-P’s first two scores came on a Riley Tesch TD pass of 13 yards to Sampson Wilkemeyer, and later a 7-yard run by Grady Hengel.

Hengel finished with 106 yard rushing and Jonah Bunke had 73.

K-W (2-1) was paced by Van Epps’ 90-yard passing night.

Rushford-Peterson 19, K-W 14

Kenyon-Wanamingo 8-0-6-0 – 14

Rushford-Peterson 0-7-6-6 – 19

Blooming Prairie 50, USC 20

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – Blooming Prairie piled up 537 yards of offense as it blasted United South Central 50-20.

The Blossoms (2-1 overall) got 326 yards rushing and 215 passing. Cole Wangen was their leading ground gainer with 132 yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns. His longest covered 17 yards.

Quarterback Brady Kittelson had another strong game. Besides rushing for 50 yards, he was 19-for-26 passing for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He hit Derek Kubichek on a 13-yard TD pass and Cole Wangen on a 33-yarder.

USC was limited to 26 yards rushing but hit the Blossoms with some big passing plays and finished with 240 yards through the air.

USC 0-14-6-0 – 20

Blooming Prairie 7-20-14-12 – 50

