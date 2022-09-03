SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 10:12 PM
Fillmore Central 14, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

 HARMONY — Dillon O’Connor threw two touchdowns passes to Jayce Kiehne in the first quarter and the Fillmore Central defense tossed a shutout in a 14-0 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the season opener for both teams.

O’Connor was 10-for-15 passing for 145 yards. Kiehne caught three passes for 80 yards and Kyle Daniels had three catches for 33 yards.

Bryce Corson led Fillmore with 34 yards rushing. The Falcons had 209 yards, 145 passing and 64 rushing.

Fillmore Central held JWP to 121 total yards and just 13 rushing. Karson Lindsay was 11-for-24 passing for 108 yards.

Garett Gossman led the Falcons with six tackles.

Rushford-Peterson 14, Medford 0

RUSHFORD — It might have been the first game of the season, but the Trojans defense looked in midseason form, holding Medford to just 66 total yards. 

Medford finished with just 15 total yards passing and only mustered four first downs. 

It took some time for the Trojans offense to find their rhythm, but they eventually did with back-to-back touchdowns in the third.

Grady Hengel scored on an 11-yard passing touchdown from Riley Tesch, while Jonah Bunke scampered in from 35 yards out to make it a two-score game. Bunke finished with 85 yards rushing on 11 carries.   

Blooming Prairie 46, Hayfield 22

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Brady Kittelson was the gas that made the engine go on Friday, totaling 238 yards and four touchdowns in a dominating victory. 

Kittelson completed 7 of 16 passes for 128 yards with TD passes of 37-, 15- and 22-yards. He added another 110 yards rushing with a TD. His 49-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter iced it. 

Ethan Pack had two touchdowns and 183 yards passing to lead Hayfield. 

