Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's Mid Southeast District football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 23, 2022 10:21 PM
Blooming Prairie 39, W-E-M 6

WATERVILLE — Blooming Prairie had an easy time with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, grabbing a 32–point halftime lead and then gliding to a 39-6 win.

The Blossoms were stifling on defense. Alex Lea had nine tackles.

Quarterback Brady Kittelson threw for 161 yards, completing a stellar 13 of 16 attempts. Cade Christianson had three receptions for 71 yards and Wangen had 36 yards receiving.

Wangen finished with four touchdowns, all rushing. He scored from 10 yards, 7 yards, 6 yards and 4 yards. Christianson had a 38-yard touchdown catch.

Blooming Prairie 19-13-7-0 — 39
W-E-M 0-0-0-6 — 6

Kenyon-Wanamingo 32, Hayfield 7

KENYON — Will Van Epps threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kenyon-Wanamingo past Hayfield 32-7.

Van Epps had TD passes of 10, 26 and 50 yards, all in the first half. Trent Foss had four catches for 48 yards and a TD.

K-W had 279 total yards to 142 for Hayfield. The Knights limited Hayfield to eight yards rushing.

Hayfield quarterback Ethan Pack was 9-for-19 passing for 134 yards and touchdown. Isaac Matti had two catches for 40 yards and Ty Bronson rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 32, Hayfield 7

Hayfield 0-7-0-0 — 7

Kenyon-Wanamingo 12-13-0-7 — 32

