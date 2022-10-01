We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 10:25 PM
Fillmore Central 29, Randolph 8

RANDOLPH — Dillon O’Connor and Bryce Corson hooked up for three touchdown passes as Fillmore Central scored the final four TDs of the game to beat Randolph 29-8.

O’Conner hit Corson with scoring passes of 8, 49 and 47 yards. O’Conner also tossed a 19-yard scoring strike to Chase Christianson.

O’Conner was 17-for-21 for 281 yards and four touchdown passes. Corson had seven catches for 134 yards and Christianson had four catches for 75 yards. Jake Fishbaugher also had four grabs for 59 yards.

Fillmore Central had 69 yards rushing and 350 total yards.

Randolph quarterback Evan Bennerotte was 16-for-24 for 150 yards. He also rushed for 51 yards and a TD. JJ Root had five catches for 78 yards. The Rockets had 174 total yards.

Fillmore Central 8-7-14-0 — 29
Randolph 8-0-0-0 — 8

St. Clair/Loyola 31, Blooming Prairie 26

ST. CLAIR – St. Clair/Loyola stayed unbeaten and did it at the expense of Blooming Prairie.

The Spartans, 5-0 and ranked 10th in Class AA, put together a crucial 20-point second quarter and then pushed to the 31-26 win.

Blooming Prairie slipped to 3-2 with the loss.

Blooming Prairie got a huge game from Brady Kittelson. The quarterback completed 13 of 23 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Alex Lea was Kittelson’s top receiver with five catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Cade Christianson had five catches for 67 yards.

St. Clair/Loyola also had a big passing night. It finished with 273 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

St. Clair/Loyola 31, Blooming Prairie 26
Blooming Prairie 0-12-6-8 – 26
St. Clair/Loyola 0-20-8-3 – 31

Rushford-Peterson 58, Winona Cotter 20

WINONA — Rushford-Peterson made it look easy against Winona Cotter, rolling to a 58-20 win.

The Trojans (4-1 overall) grabbed a 26-6 halftime lead. Fourteen of Cotter’s points came in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand.

R-P’s Grady Hengel had a huge rushing game, with 184 yards on 17 carries. He scored three touchdowns and also had 35 yards receiving.

Jonah Bunke added 73 yards rushing on 10 carries as the Trojans finished with 311 yards rushing. They also did a fine job through the air. Quarterback Riley Tesch was 12-for-16 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Cotter quarterback Jack Spiten went 16-for-32 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown. Luke Gardner had eight catches for 83 yards.

Rushford-Peterson 58, Winona Cotter 20
Rushford-Peterson 12-14-13-19 — 58
Winona Cotter 6-0-0-14 —20

