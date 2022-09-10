Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13

RUSHFORD — In an early season showdown for bragging rights and supremacy in the Mid Southeast District, as well as in Section 1A, Fillmore Central flexed its muscles in an impressive 33-13 victory at Rushford-Peterson, turning the tables on the Trojans, who beat Fillmore Central twice a year ago.

With their run game bottled up a bit, the Falcons found their success through the air on Friday. Quarterback Dillon O'Conner had a standout performance. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the ball around nicely, too, as six receivers caught at least one pass and three recorded at least one touchdown.

Running back Bryce Corson showed his versatility, catching eight balls for 111 yards and two scores (he also ran for 27 yards and a TD, on eight carries). Jayce Kiehne caught five passes for 73 yards and a TD, and Chase Christianson also scored on a 58-yard TD reception. Luke Hellickson (3 catches, 27 yards) and Kyle Daniels (2 catches) also got in on the receiving act.

The rivals traded the lead twice in the first half.

The Falcons opened the scoring on a 25-yard pass from O'Conner to Corson, but R-P answered with a 1-yard run by Riley Tesch to make it a 7-7 game after one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trojans took their only lead of the night early in the second quarter when Caden Johnson recovered a fumble and returned it 12 yards for a score and a 13-7 advantage.

The scoring all went Fillmore Central's way after that. O'Conner threw scoring passes to Corson and Kiehne late in the second quarter, giving the Falcons the lead for good at 20-13 at the break.

The Falcons broke it open in the third, as O'Conner threw TD passes to Christianson and Corson to push their team's lead to 33-13.

Tesch led R-P, passing for 186 yards, while Jonah Bunke ran for 40 yards on 16 carries.

FILLMORE CENTRAL 33, RUSHFORD-PETERSON 13

Fillmore Central 7-13-13-0 — 33

Rushford-Peterson 7-6-0-0 — 13