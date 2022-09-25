Mid Southeast District football results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Fillmore Central 28, Bethlehem Academy 14

FARIBAULT — Dillon O’Connor threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns as No 6-ranked Fillmore Central stayed unbeaten with a 28-14 win over Bethlehem Academy.

Fillmore Central is now 4-0 while Bethlehem Academy is 2-2.

Chase Chrstianson had two catches for 60 yards and Bryce Corson had six catches for 49 yards. O’Connor was 10-for-20 passing overall for the Falcons.

Fillmore Central continued its trend of playing great defense. The Falcons are allowing just nine points per game.

