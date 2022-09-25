We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
Mid Southeast District football results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

By Staff reports
September 25, 2022 10:40 AM
Fillmore Central 28, Bethlehem Academy 14

FARIBAULT — Dillon O’Connor threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns as No 6-ranked Fillmore Central stayed unbeaten with a 28-14 win over Bethlehem Academy.

Fillmore Central is now 4-0 while Bethlehem Academy is 2-2.

Chase Chrstianson had two catches for 60 yards and Bryce Corson had six catches for 49 yards. O’Connor was 10-for-20 passing overall for the Falcons.

Fillmore Central continued its trend of playing great defense. The Falcons are allowing just nine points per game.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
