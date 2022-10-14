Mid Southeast District football results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Fillmore Central 66, Wabasha-Kellogg14

WABASHA — Fillmore Central had seven players rush for one touchdown each in a 66-14 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

Bryce Corson rushed for 87 yards on just four carries and a TD while Kyle Daniels ran for 70 yards on five carries and a TD for Fillmore Central. The Falcons rushed for 314 yards in the contest and seven players had at least 21 yards on the ground.

Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O’Connor was 5-for-11 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. Bryce Corson and O'Connor also traded TD passes to each other. Corson hit O'Connor with a 25-yard TD pass and O'Connor tossed a 15-yard scoring pass to Corson.

Corson also had one of Fillmore’s three interceptions on defense.

Will Killeen rushed for 59 yards for W-K, Cole Scheel ran for 48 and Mike Wagner scored a TD on the ground. Gunner Benson also had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Fillmore Central 20-28-6-12 — 66

Wabasha-Kellogg 6-0-0-8 — 14

Blooming Prairie 53, NRHEG 12

NEW RICHLAND — Blooming Prairie scored 53 points for the second time this season and did it in an easy 53-12 win over winless NRHEG.

The Blossoms improved to 4-3 overall, while NRHEG is 0-7.

Blooming Prairie quarterback Brady Kittelson finished with 144 yards passing, Cade Christianson with 63 of those yards receiving and Dylan Anderson with 60. Both had touchdown catches as Kittelson finished with three TD passes.

Blooming Prairie also got a big game from Christianson running the ball, as he totaled 100 yards on the ground on just eight carries.

Blooming Prairie 6-28-13-6 — 53

NRHEG 0-6-6-0 — 12

Faribault Bethlehem Academy 65, Winona Cotter 13

WINONA — Faribault Bethlehem Academy churned out 522 yards of offense en route to romping to a 67-13 win over Winona Cotter.

Cotter’s loss dropped it to 1-6 overall. Faribault BA is 5-2.

The Cardinals had 343 yards rushing and 179 passing.

Cotter quarterback Gabe Stewart passed for 105 yard and a touchdown. Luke Gardner finished with 73 yards receiving on six catches. That included a 4-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Faribault BA 12-35-14-6 — 67

Winona Cotter 0-6-0-7 — 13

