Mid-Southeast District football results for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Fillmore Central 69, Winona Cotter 21

HARMONY — Perfect regular season? Check.

The No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs? Seems like a certainty (though it's not official until the QRF rankings say so).

Fillmore Central has passed every test put in front of it so far, and has done so in convincing fashion. The latest came Wednesday night, when the Falcons blitzed Winona Cotter 69-21, including scoring six first-quarter touchdowns. Indeed, they led 42-0 after just 12 minutes.

The Falcons (8-0) won their regular-season finale in balanced fashion. They rushed for 388 yards as a team and used 11 ball carriers, none of whom topped 100 yards. Anthony Kiehne led the way with 99 rushing yards, while seven players scored at least one rushing TD — Jacob Mandelko (two TDs), Josh Haugerud, Kyle Daniels, Bryce Corson, Tyson Sprenger, Cody Serfling and Jake Fishbaugher.

No. 3-ranked Fillmore Central enters the postseason on a tear. The Falcons are averaging 41.3 points per game, the third-best mark in Class A. They have won every game by at least 14 points and are averaging 58.7 points per game this month. They also led 55-7 after three quarters against Cotter, which scored twice in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach.

The Ramblers (1-7) were led by quarterback Gabe Stewart, who threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Desmond Matthews Jr. caught five passes for 83 yards.

Winona Cotter 0-7-0-14 — 21

Fillmore Central 42-6-7-14 — 69

Faribault Bethlehem Academy 20, Rushford-Peterson 13

FARIBAULT — Faribault Bethlehem Academy handed Rushford-Peterson just its second loss of the season, putting together a big second quarter to win 20-13.

Both teams ended the regular season 6-2.

The Cardinals scored all of their 20 points in the second quarter. FBA was led by running back Bo Bokman with 104 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Elliot Viland passed for 147 yards with a touchdown.

R-P, whose only other loss was to No. 3-ranked Fillmore Central, got 90 yards rushing from Jonah Bunke and 104 yards passing from Riley Tesch. Tesch was 4-for-12 with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Trojans scored seven points in the second quarter and six in the fourth.

Rushford-Peterson 0-7-0-6 — 13

Faribault Bethlehem Academy 0-20-0-0 – 20

Hayfield 20, Randolph 14

HAYFIELD — Hayfield rebounded from a two-touchdown deficit in the first quarter, shutting out visiting Randolph the rest of the way on Wednesday to win the regular-season finale for both teams, 20-14.

Randolph (4-4) threatened to break the game open in the first half, using a pair of Charles Gustafson touchdowns to build a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

But the Vikings (3-5) answered back in the second quarter, cutting their deficit in half on a 51-yard Isaac Matti touchdown run, then tying the score 14-14 on a 3-yard Cole Selk scoring run. Ethan Pack put the Vikings ahead for the first time in the game — and put them ahead for good — with a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Hayfield's defense was outstanding over the final three quarters, holding the Rockets to just 94 total yards in the game. Hayfield finished with 240 total yards, including 141 passing by Pack. Matti led the team in rushing (51 yards).

The Vikings will begin play in the Section 1A playoffs on Tuesday.

Randolph 14-0-0-0 — 14

Hayfield 0-14-6-0 — 20

Blooming Prairie 19, Medford 18

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Blooming Prairie ended its regular season on a winning note, squeezing past Medford 19-18.

It was the Blossoms’ second straight win and upped their record to 5-3. Medford is 2-6.

Brady Kittelson threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns in guiding the win for Blooming Prairie. He had TD passes of 31 and 9 yards to Cade Christianson. Christianson finished with a whopping 153 yards on seven catches.

Kittelson also had 61 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Alex Lea paced the Blossoms’ running attack with 112 yards. Lea also led the Blooming Prairie defense with eight solo tackles and eight assists. Carter Bishop and Kittelson each had interceptions for the Blossoms.

Medford 0-6-6-6 — 18

Blooming Prairie 7-6-0-6 — 19

Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

KENYON — Kenyon-Wanamingo snapped its three-game losing skid in a big way Wednesday, closing its regular season with a 44-0 victory against visiting Wabasha-Kellogg.

The Knights (4-4) took the lead for good 2:19 into the game on a 63-yard run by Dillon Bartel. K-W led 14-0 after one quarter and 30-0 at halftime.

Cal Luebke added a pair of touchdown runs (3 and 27 yards), Will Van Epps had one scoring run (13 yards) and Jase Graves returned the opening kickoff of the second half 68 yards for a score.

Luebke had a game-best 182 rushing yards on just 12 carries, to go along with his two touchdowns.

W-K dropped to 0-8 with the loss.

W-K 0-0-0-0 — 0

K-W 14-16-14-0 — 44

