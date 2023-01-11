Miller, Ruskell, Mayo too much for Century girls

This story will be updated later tonight.

ROCHESTER — Too much Ava Miller, too much deadly deep shooting from Izabel Ruskell, too much defense by the entire Mayo girls basketball team.

That was all on display on Tuesday night as the just once-beaten Spartans knocked off Century on its home court, beating the Panthers 63-49.

Miller, a powerful and agile 6-foot-2 center, finished with 24 points. Sharp-shooter Ruskell had 18 points and hit six 3-pointers. And that defense of Mayo’s, so quick and tenacious everywhere, forced 20 Century turnovers and rarely gave the Panthers open looks.

The win upped Mayo to 8-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 10-1 overall. Century is 7-2, 8-4.

Mayo 63, Century 49

MAYO (63)

Hannah Hanson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 10 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Hill 2 P; Ava Miller 24 P; Izabel Ruskell 18 P, 6 3-PT.

CENTURY (49)

Taylor Clarey 11 P, 3 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 12 P, 3 3-PT; Madison Ohm 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Kadlec 2 P; Ella Zmolek 2 P; Ryann Speer 8 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 32, CENT 25.

Free throws: MAYO 9-15, CENT 4-6.

Three-point goals: MAYO 8, CENT 9.