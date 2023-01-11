99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Miller, Ruskell, Mayo too much for Century girls

Ava Miler dominated the interior and Izabel Ruskell was hot from deep as Mayo pushed past Century 63-49 in girls basketball.

Century, Mayo girls basketball
Mayo’s Izabel Ruskell (14) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
January 10, 2023 10:00 PM
This story will be updated later tonight.

ROCHESTER — Too much Ava Miller, too much deadly deep shooting from Izabel Ruskell, too much defense by the entire Mayo girls basketball team.

That was all on display on Tuesday night as the just once-beaten Spartans knocked off Century on its home court, beating the Panthers 63-49.

Miller, a powerful and agile 6-foot-2 center, finished with 24 points. Sharp-shooter Ruskell had 18 points and hit six 3-pointers. And that defense of Mayo’s, so quick and tenacious everywhere, forced 20 Century turnovers and rarely gave the Panthers open looks.

The win upped Mayo to 8-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 10-1 overall. Century is 7-2, 8-4.

Mayo 63, Century 49
MAYO (63)
Hannah Hanson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 10 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Hill 2 P; Ava Miller 24 P; Izabel Ruskell 18 P, 6 3-PT.
CENTURY (49)
Taylor Clarey 11 P, 3 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 12 P, 3 3-PT; Madison Ohm 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Kadlec 2 P; Ella Zmolek 2 P; Ryann Speer 8 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 32, CENT 25.
Free throws: MAYO 9-15, CENT 4-6.
Three-point goals: MAYO 8, CENT 9.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
