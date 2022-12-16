Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Anoka's Gigi Bragg continues to set the bar for girls wrestling

ROCHESTER — As Gigi Bragg looked around the field at this year's MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament, the Anoka sophomore couldn't help but smile.

"I see more girls around this year," she said. "It's really cool to see."

Bragg knows firsthand the power of one girl seeing another girl do a sport that has been commonly misconstrued as 'male-only.'

She was just 6-years-old when she wanted to join her brother on the wrestling mat. In fact, her and her sibling started wrestling to pass some of the free time they had while on a United States military base in Germany where their father was stationed as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces.

When Bragg saw another girl wrestling, she was caught a bit off-guard, but was no doubt intrigued.

It's been her passion ever since.

"When I saw another girl, I was like, 'Oh wait, girls can do this too. I want to try it.' I started wrestling, I started getting better and better," Bragg said. "Now, I love this sport. I can't stop."

Bragg went 11-0 in folkstyle wrestling as part of the military youth program as a youngster and when it was time for her and the family to move back stateside to Minnesota, she was ready to hit the ground running, whether that be against boys or girls. Soon, she was all around the country, taking part in national tournaments, wrestling anyone that they would put in front of her.

There were many times, she was the only girl in the room, but she never saw it like that. After all, she was a wrestler that just happened to be a female.

"When I was little, I didn't think of myself as the girl," Bragg said. "I just thought of myself as one of the wrestlers."

She admits the step to high school was an adjustment.

The boys got bigger and stronger, while the opportunities to wrestle girls during the high school season were few and far between. There were times like at last year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament, where she took her lumps. But keeping that same mindset she had as a youngster, Bragg kept on plowing through.

"Through the years, it's hard like getting into high school," Bragg said. "It's different because all these guys are big, but when I have that mindset that I don't think about being the girl and giving excuses that maybe I'm not as strong as them. I just think I'm here to wrestle. That's what I'm going to do and that's what I've done for almost 11 years now."

That's how her Anoka teammates see her as well. For that, she is more than grateful.

"It's like a family and the coaches are, they treat me like an athlete," Bragg said. "They don't treat me like any different learning other guys, which I'm very, very grateful for that. I have a good club in Pinnacle too, but there's a lot of girls out there who I've talked to, who don't have that situation with their clubs and their coaches. They treat them differently. But I'm very, very grateful that I have good coaches and teammates."

Anoka's Gabrielle Bragg wrestles Albert Lea's Ryan Collins in a 106-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Bragg also earned that support, staking her claim early as the top 106-pounder in the Anoka wrestling room and never relinquishing it.

She stayed at varsity the whole season, wrestling only boys, before becoming the lone girl qualifier for the MSHSL state team tournament when Anoka reached the Class AAA tournament. She secured a key come-from-behind victory to kick things off for Anoka in the Section 7AAA team championship. But her glass-shattering season wasn't done yet though, as she wrestled in the boys individual section, placing second at 106 in Section 7AAA to qualify her for state in the boys.

"I knew I could qualify for the girls, but I was just like I want to compete against the boys just because it's going to benefit me more," Bragg said. "I completely supported the girls tournament, it's great and awesome to have that. Just for me personally, it's better for me to go wrestle the boys. I ended up taking second at sections."

She kept that momentum going into the spring where she captured not one, but two titles in two different age groups during the 2022 USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs, winning the 100-pound Junior division less than 24 hours after capturing the 16U title. Ranked No. 10 in the country her weight, Bragg recorded wins over three others ranked nationally on her way to the titles.

It has led to a very confident Bragg.

It showed during Friday's Minnesota Christmas Tournament where she arrived with a noticeable confident swagger, before making quick work of Byron's Gavin Zabel with a first period pin in her opening match of the prestigious tournament.

"She's a hammer," Byron coach Ryan Radke said after watching Bragg pick up a first period pin over Byron wrestler Gavin Zabel. "She's very, very tough. Tough on top. Knows how to use her body. Just so good. Put together, a smart wrestler. She's got everything."

Now she's hoping she can continue to be trailblazer for many other girls. She utilizes her social media platforms to teach wrestling moves in hopes of continuing to grow the sport of girls wrestling. In the end, that's the ultimate goal.

"When I think my generation of girls, we really had to go through a lot and I'm grateful I got that," Bragg said. "Obviously in the future, hopefully someday there'll be full girls teams, like there's full guys teams here today. I think it like really made our generation of girls step up. And like, learn to, like face overseer against guys, and it's made us talk to each other, lean on each other and pave the way for the next group."

