Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Glazier finally gets his ellusive Santa hat with dominant effort

ROCHESTER — Cole Glazier finally has his Santa hat.

After years of coming so close, including a second-place finish at last year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament, the Kasson-Mantorville senior snagged the long awaited prize given out to the winners of the prestigious tournament with what assistant coach Jamie Heidt called a "dominant performance" in the title 170-pound title match.

Glazier controlled throughout, securing a quick takedown, before showing off his skills by riding out a 5-3 victory by decision over three-time state medalist Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

Although, he admits he would have loved for this to have been his second or third Minnesota Christmas Tournament title, he's more than proud to bring home another Santa hat to the Glazier household.

His brother Zach, who wrestles at the University of Iowa — won a hat in 2018.

"It's awesome," Glazier said. "I would have liked to have a couple of more of them, but hey, it's alright. We have one, ended on a good note. ... And I got to add another Santa hat to the Glazier family."

Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier (left) wrestles St. Michael-Albertville's Jed Wester during the 170-pound championship at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

For Glazier — a back-to-back top-three finisher at state — this title was just another box on the checklist of a senior season where he has unfinished business. It started with a title at the very difficult Dan Gable Donnybrook Invite in Iowa just two weeks ago.

"Going into this year, I really don't believe in failure," Glazier said. "The only thing I see, the only thing I believe is my goals. The only thing that is going to happen is accomplishing my goals. There's people that are going to try to take that from me, and I feel sorry for anyone that's going to step in front of me to do that."

Glazier's three opponents that stood in front of him on Saturday didn't stand much of a chance.

He wasted little time against Mayo's Logan Burger, securing a first-period pin to advance to the semifinals where he put on a clinic against Marcell Booth of Apple Valley — ranked No. 2 at 170 in Class AAA by The Guillotine.

Against Booth, Glazier once again quickly secured a two-point takedown in the first period, before using his great length and strength to ride out Booth for the 3-0 victory.

"I like to get a quick takedown then put the pressure on top and wear them out a bit and make it my match," Glazier said. "It depends on the match."

He used that same approach against Webster, once again recording a two-point first period takedown, before frustrating Webster.

The SMA junior found himself in a bear hug as Glazier engulfed him and simply could never get out of it.

When the clock struck zero Glazier gave an emphatic point up to his brother and the rest of the Kasson-Mantorville faithful that delivered a thunderous applause.

It meant the world.

"I enjoy wrestling (for K-M) so much," Glazier said. "There is nowhere else I would rather be. This is the greatest program and one of the best in the country that I get to be a part of."

Glazier's performance was part of a solid couple of days for the KoMets.

Junior Joe Kennedy placed third at 145, knocking off Apple Valley's Jayden Haueter — ranked No. 5 at 145-in Class AAA — in a thriller. Kennedy secured a late takedown with under 25 seconds left for the victory. Junior Dominic Mann finished seventh at 160, while seniors Eli Richardson (195) and Heath Parrish (285) each placed ninth for the KoMets.

As a team, the defending Class AA runner-up finished seventh out of 30 teams with 318.5 points. Simley won the team title with 485 points, followed by St. Michael-Albertville (467) and Hastings (430).

Cole Glazier is your 170 pound @SantaHatWinner. Dominant match for the Kasson-Mantorville senior as he controlled throughout on his way to a 5-3 decision in the title match. pic.twitter.com/pFFeFsbMm6 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) December 18, 2022

Byron's Geerts places third

Byron's Carter Geerts (right) wrestles Hastings senior Blake Clemons during the third place match at the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

After being a state-qualifier a season ago, Byron senior Carter Geerts knew this weekend at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament was an opportunity to show how much he has grown on the wrestling mat.

Mission accomplished.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth football commit finished off an impressive weekend with a third place finish on Saturday, capping a 4-1 two-day, five-match run with a 5-0 win by decision against Hastings senior Blake Clemons.

He was solid against the No. 7 ranked heavyweight in Class AAA, utilizing his strength to tie Clemons up, before showing off his underrated quickness to score a couple of takedowns.

"I was focused on offense and just getting after it," Geerts said. "Control with ties then capitalizing on positions that aren't good for the guy. I was able to get it done."

The only defeat for Geerts during the tournament came in the semifinals to multi-time state medalist and Air Force Academy commit Soren Herzog of Simley by a 7-1 decision in a hard fought match.

"This is big time tournament with big time competition," Geerts said. "... I just wanted to put my best forward and wrestle the best I could and get it done."

Mayo's Peper places fifth

Mayo Dylan Peper pinned Drew Wendzicki of Kaukuana (Wis.) in the second period of the fifth place match to place fifth.

The aforementioned Burger had a good weekend, placing eighth at 170, as did Lucas Peterson. He also placed eighth in his weight class (195). Their continued development is key for coach Art Trimble and company.

As a team, Mayo finished 21st with 203.5 points.

Link to full Minnesota Christmas Tournament results