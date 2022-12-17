SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Mayo's Sheehan looks to shake off bitter fall ending on the wrestling mat

The standout sophomore nearly played the hero for the Mayo football team, before coming up just short and watching Mankato West celebrate an impropable Class AAAAA state quarterfinal victory.

2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Mayo's Calder Sheehan wrestles Albert Lea's Mavrick Attig in a 145-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
December 16, 2022 06:38 PM
ROCHESTER — The night the Mayo football team lost to Mankato West in the most gut-wrenching of ways, Calder Sheehan went home and reflected.

It's where he admits, he ended up watching the now infamous play that ripped the hearts out of the chests of the Spartans at least 30 times.

"I just kept replaying it and replaying it," Sheehan said. "It wasn't fun to watch."

He couldn't shake the fact that he was right there, right in position as he found himself beating down the neck of West quarterback Bart McAninch after coming unblocked on the safety blitz. He knew bringing down the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback sack ended the game and would send the Spartans to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in program history.

Yet, as Sheehan dove after him, McAninch just avoided him, sending Sheehan's fingertips down his jersey, before firing off a bullet that found his intended target in the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winning score on fourth-and-5 with seconds left.

An absolute gut-punch.

"So many times, I have thought what we could have done differently, what I could have done differently," Sheehan said. "What could have happened and what could have been?"

It's an eerily similar feeling to what Sheehan experienced at last year's state individual wrestling tournament as a freshman.

Sheehan reached the Class AAA, 138-pound quarterfinals where he fell by a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime to Maple Grove's Max Johnson. After winning his wrestleback by forfeit, Sheehan was then stymied by Dylan Enriquez of Sartell-St. Stephen, falling by a 3-0 decision ending his quest for a state medal.

"It was heartbreaking to come so close," Sheehan said. "I was right there."

2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Prep
Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Anoka's Gigi Bragg continues to set the bar for girls wrestling
The sophomore has been described by her peers as an 'absolute hammer' as she looks to once again shatter the glass-ceiling that girls can't wrestle boys.
December 16, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

But oftentimes in life, the best ones get knocked down and come back more determined than before.

It appears Sheehan shares that trait.

"He has big goals," Mayo coach Art Trimble said. "He's driven. He's always been driven, but it's different this year. He's just been a great guy to work with and has shown great leadership."

With big goals in mind, Sheehan attacked the offseason with a vengeance. He knew he needed to get quicker and stronger, so he worked with the well-respected Jake Kirsch at ETS Performance in Rochester, who put him through the ringer at times.

"He had some weird stuff in his pocket," Sheehan said with a laugh. "It was weird. It worked, like I was already quick, but I needed to be a lot quicker on my feet and going to ETS really helped."

It showed up on the gridiron this fall where Sheehan would go on to be named to the Post Bulletin All-Area football team, but the quickness really shows up on the wrestling mat.

It was on full display in his first match of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday. He was all over Albert Lea's Mavrick Attig in his first round, showing off the impressive footwork en route to the first period pin.

"I feel quicker, I feel stronger," Sheehan said.

It's why his expectations are high for himself this year.

"I'm going for a state championship," Sheehan said. "That's my goal."

He also has high expectations for this Mayo team has a whole. With the likes of Juan Cobarruvais, Logan Burger, Dylan and Ethan Peper, as well as Lucas Peterson — all of which had good showings on Day 1 of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament — one fully expects Mayo to be in the hunt for the program's first ever section title when it's all said and done.

"We have a lot of guys that have a lot of experience," Sheehan said. "When we are at practice, it's all business. We're trying to do what we can to take that next step getting to state as a team."

Link to full Minnesota Christmas Tournament results

2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Prep
Photos: MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 16, 2022
Area wrestlers competed in the first day of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
December 16, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
