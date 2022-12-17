Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Mayo's Sheehan looks to shake off bitter fall ending on the wrestling mat

ROCHESTER — The night the Mayo football team lost to Mankato West in the most gut-wrenching of ways, Calder Sheehan went home and reflected.

It's where he admits, he ended up watching the now infamous play that ripped the hearts out of the chests of the Spartans at least 30 times.

"I just kept replaying it and replaying it," Sheehan said. "It wasn't fun to watch."

He couldn't shake the fact that he was right there, right in position as he found himself beating down the neck of West quarterback Bart McAninch after coming unblocked on the safety blitz. He knew bringing down the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback sack ended the game and would send the Spartans to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in program history.

Yet, as Sheehan dove after him, McAninch just avoided him, sending Sheehan's fingertips down his jersey, before firing off a bullet that found his intended target in the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winning score on fourth-and-5 with seconds left.

An absolute gut-punch.

"So many times, I have thought what we could have done differently, what I could have done differently," Sheehan said. "What could have happened and what could have been?"

Touchdown Mankato West: what a play here from McAninch. 14 yard td lass on 4th and 5 gives West an 18-17 lead with 15 seconds left. 2 point conversion good. West now leads 20-17. Wow. pic.twitter.com/ZqqoYH5JhB — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) November 13, 2022

It's an eerily similar feeling to what Sheehan experienced at last year's state individual wrestling tournament as a freshman.

Sheehan reached the Class AAA, 138-pound quarterfinals where he fell by a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime to Maple Grove's Max Johnson. After winning his wrestleback by forfeit, Sheehan was then stymied by Dylan Enriquez of Sartell-St. Stephen, falling by a 3-0 decision ending his quest for a state medal.

"It was heartbreaking to come so close," Sheehan said. "I was right there."

But oftentimes in life, the best ones get knocked down and come back more determined than before.

It appears Sheehan shares that trait.

"He has big goals," Mayo coach Art Trimble said. "He's driven. He's always been driven, but it's different this year. He's just been a great guy to work with and has shown great leadership."

With big goals in mind, Sheehan attacked the offseason with a vengeance. He knew he needed to get quicker and stronger, so he worked with the well-respected Jake Kirsch at ETS Performance in Rochester, who put him through the ringer at times.

"He had some weird stuff in his pocket," Sheehan said with a laugh. "It was weird. It worked, like I was already quick, but I needed to be a lot quicker on my feet and going to ETS really helped."

It showed up on the gridiron this fall where Sheehan would go on to be named to the Post Bulletin All-Area football team, but the quickness really shows up on the wrestling mat.

It was on full display in his first match of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday. He was all over Albert Lea's Mavrick Attig in his first round, showing off the impressive footwork en route to the first period pin.

"I feel quicker, I feel stronger," Sheehan said.

It's why his expectations are high for himself this year.

"I'm going for a state championship," Sheehan said. "That's my goal."

He also has high expectations for this Mayo team has a whole. With the likes of Juan Cobarruvais, Logan Burger, Dylan and Ethan Peper, as well as Lucas Peterson — all of which had good showings on Day 1 of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament — one fully expects Mayo to be in the hunt for the program's first ever section title when it's all said and done.

"We have a lot of guys that have a lot of experience," Sheehan said. "When we are at practice, it's all business. We're trying to do what we can to take that next step getting to state as a team."

