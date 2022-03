Minnesota state boys basketball tournament pairings

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, March 23

(At Williams Arena)

No. 1 Hayfield (29-2) vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Cherry (26-4) vs. No. 5 Nevis (27-3), 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (26-4) vs. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's (28-2), 3 p.m.

No. 3 New Life Academy (26-3) vs. Sacred Heart (28-3), 5 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 24

(At Concordia University)

Hayfield/Russell-Tyler-Ruthton loser vs. Cherry/Nevis loser, 10 a.m.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's loser vs. New Life Academy/Sacred Heart loser, noon

SEMIFINALS

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, March 25

(At Williams Arena)

Hayfield/Russell-Tyler-Ruthton winner vs. Cherry/Nevis winner, noon

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's winner vs. New Life Academy/Sacred Heart winner, 2 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Saturday, March 26

(At Concordia University)

Consolation semifinals winners, 8 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 26

(At Concordia University)

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 26

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, March 22

(At Williams Arena)

No. 1 Minneapolis North (25-6) vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-9), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Minnehaha Academy (17-10) vs. No. 5 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (27-2), 8 p.m.

(At Target Center)

No. 2 Caledonia (27-1) vs. Perham (18-10), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Annandale (28-2) vs. Pequot Lakes (24-6), 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 23

(At Concordia University)

Minneapolis North/Glencoe-Silver Lake loser vs. Minnehaha Academy/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta loser, 6 p.m.

Caledonia/Perham loser vs. Annandale/Pequot Lakes loser, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 25

(At Williams Arena)

Minneapolis North/Glencoe-Silver Lake winner vs. Minnehaha Academy/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta winner, 6 p.m.

Caledonia/Perham winner vs. Annandale/Pequot Lakes winner, 8 p.m

CONSOLATION FINAL

Thursday, March 24

(At Concordia University)

Consolation semifinals winners, 2 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 26

(At Concordia University)

Semifinal losers, noon

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 26

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, March 22

(At Williams Arena)

No. 1 Totino-Grace (23-6) vs. Hermantown (21-8), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Mankato East (21-8) vs. No. 5 Mound Westonka (21-8), noon

No. 2 Princeton (26-1) vs. Austin (17-12), 2 p.m.

No. 3 DeLaSalle (20-7) vs. St. Cloud Tech (19-9), 4 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 23

(At Concordia University)

Totino-Grace/Hermantown loser vs. Mankato East/Mound Westonka loser, 2 p.m.

Princeto/Austin loser vs. DeLaSalle/St. Cloud Tech loser, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 25

(At Williams Arena)

Totino-Grace/Hermantown winner vs. Mankato East/Mound Westonka winner, noon

Princeto/Austin winner vs. DeLaSalle/St. Cloud Tech winner, 2 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Thursday, March 24

(At Concordia University)

Consolation semifinals winners, 4 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 26

(At Concordia University)

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 26

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, March 22

(At Target Center)

No. 1 Park Center (28-1) vs Andover (19-10), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Eastview (22-6) vs. No. 5 Eden Prairie (19-10), noon

No. 2 Owatonna (27-2) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-10), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Wayzata (25-4) vs. Moorhead (17-12), 4 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 23

(At Concordia University)

Park Center/Andover loser vs. Eastview/Eden Prairie loser, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Owatonna/Cretin-Derham Hall loser vs. Wayzata/Moorhead loser, noon

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 24

(At Williams Arena)

Park Center/Andover winner vs. Eastview/Eden Prairie winner, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Owatonna/Cretin-Derham Hall winner vs. Wayzata/Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Thursday, March 24

(At Concordia University)

Consolation semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 26

(At Concordia University)

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 26

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.