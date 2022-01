Minnesota state football tournament pairings

CLASS AAAAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 11

No. 1 Maple Grove (9-1) vs. No. 2 Woodbury (9-1), at Eden Prairie H.S

No. 4 Wayzata (8-2) vs. No. 2 St. Michael/Albertville (6-4), at Park Center H.S.

Friday, Nov. 12

No. 1 Eden Prairie (9-1) vs. No. 2 Farmington (6-4), at Chanhassen H.S.

No. 1 Lakeville South (10-0) vs. No. 2 Shakopee (8-2), at Stillwater H.S.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 18

(At U.S Bank Stadium)

Eden Prairie/Farmington winner vs. Maple Grove/Woodbury winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Wayzata/St. Michael/Albertville winner vs. Lakeville South/Shakopee winner, 7 p.m.

FINAL

Friday, Nov. 26

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS AAAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alexandria (6-5) s. Robbinsdale Cooper (8-2) at Osseo H.S., 1 p.m.

Mahtomedi (8-2) vs. Mayo (9-1), at Woodbury H.S., noon

Andover (10-0) vs. Rogers (9-1), at St. Cloud Tech, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy (10-0) vs. Mankato West (10-0), at Prior Lake H.S., 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, Nov. 19

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Alexandria/Robbinsdale Cooper winner vs. Mahtomedi/Mayo winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Andover/Rogers winner vs. St. Thomas Academy/Mankato West winner, 2 p.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 27

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 11

Becker (10-0) vs. Holy Angels (8-2), at Monticelli H.S., 7 p.m.

Fridley (8-2) s. Kasson-Mantorville (7-3) at Lakeville South H.S., 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids (8-2) vs. Orono (5-6), at Osseo H.S., 7 p.m.

Simley (7-3) vs. Hutchinson (9-1), at Hopkins H.S., 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 18

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Becker/Holy Angels winner vs. Fridley/Kasson-Mantorville winner, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Grand Rapids/Orono winner vs. Simley/Hutchinson winner, 4:30 p.m.

FINAL

Friday, Nov. 26

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Nov. 13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-1) vs. Annandale (8-2), at Buffalo H.S., 2 p.m.

Breck (6-4) vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (9-2), at Burnsville H.S., noon

Esko (10-0) vs. New London-Spicer (6-5), at Brainerd H.S., 1 p.m.

Fairmont (9-1) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-0), at Prior Lake H.S., 11 a.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Nov. 20

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

D-G-F/Annandale winner vs, Breck/P-E-M winner, 2 p.m.

Esko/New London-Spicer winner vs. Fairmont/Dassel-Cokato winner, 4:30 p.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 27

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 11

Barnesville (8-2) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (9-1), at Alexandria H.S., 7 p.m.

Minneapolis North (9-1) vs. Chatfield (10-1), Mayo H.S., 7 p.m.

Moose Lake/Willow River (8-0) vs. West Central/Ashby (9-1), at Brainerd H.S., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Pipestone (11-0) vs. Maple River (10-1), at Hastings H.S., 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 18

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Barnesville/EVW winner vs. Minneapolis North/Chatfield winner, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

MLWR/West Central/Ashby winner vs Pipestone/Maple River winner, 11:30 a.m.

FINAL

Friday, Nov. 26

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Nov. 12

Mahnomen/Waubun (9-1) vs. Minneota (11-0), at Monticello H.S., 7 p.m.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-3) vs. Rushford-Peterson (11-0) at Crown College, 7 p.m.

Deer River (11-0) vs. New York Mills (11-1), at Brainerd H.S., 7 p.m.

Murray Co. Central (11-0) vs. Mayer Lutheran (10-1), at Jordan H.S., 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Nov. 20

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Mahnomen/Waubaun/Minneota winner vs. B-B-E/Rushford-Peterson winner, 9 a.m.

Deer River/New York Mills winner vs. Murray Country Central/Mayer Lutheran winner, 11:30 a.m.

FINAL

Friday, Nov. 26

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

NINE-MAN

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 11

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (9-2) vs. LeRoy-Ostrander (9-2), at Macalester College, 7 p.m.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-1) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (11-0), at Grand Rapids H.S., 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Kittson Country Central (9-2) s. Ogilvie (7-3), at Moorhead H.S., 7 p.m.

Hills-Beaver Creek (9-2) vs. Renville County West (8-3), at Marshall H.S., 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 18

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Kittson-County Central/Ogilvie winner vs. Wheaton/H-N/LeRoy-Ostrander winner, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Mountain Iron-Buhl/Fertile-Beltrami winner vs. Hills-Beaver Creek/Renville County West winner, 9 a.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 27

(At U.S. Bank Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.