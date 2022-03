Minnesota state girls basketball tournament pairings

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, March 17

(At Maturi Pavilion)

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Minneota, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena vs. No. 5 Hayfield, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Mayer Lutheran vs. United Christian Academy, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Hancock vs. Nevis, 5 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 18

(At St. Paul-Academy)

Providence Academy/Montevideo loser vs. Albany/Lourdes loser, 10 a.m.

Mayer Lutheran/United Christian Academy loser vs. Hancock/Nevis loser, noon

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 18

(At Williams Arena)

Providence Academy/Montevideo winner vs. Albany/Lourdes winner, noon

Mayer Lutheran/United Christian Academy winner vs. Hancock/Nevis winner, 2 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Saturday, March 18

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Consolation semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 19

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 19

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, noon

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, March 16

(At Williams Arena)

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. Montevideo, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Albany vs. No. 5 Lourdes, 8 p.m.

(At Maturi Pavilion)

No. 2 Fergus Falls vs. Pequot Lakes, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 17

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Providence Academy/Montevideo loser vs. Albany/Lourdes loser, 6 p.m.

Fergus Falls/Pequot Lakes loser vs. Minnehaha Academy/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial loser, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 18

(At Williams Arena)

Providence Academy/Montevideo winner vs. Albany/Lourdes winner, 6 p.m.

Fergus Falls/Pequot Lakes winner vs. Minnehaha Academy/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial winner, 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Friday, March 18

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 19

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 19

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, March 16

(At Maturi Pavilion)

No. 1 Becker vs. Austin, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Mankato East, noon

No. 2 St. Paul Como Park vs. Grand Rapids, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Totino-Grace vs. Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 17

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Becker/Austin loser vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Mankato East loser, 2 p.m.

St. Paul Como Park/Grand Rapids loser vs. Totino-Grace/Detroit Lakes loser, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 18

(At Williams Arena)

Becker/Austin winner vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Mankato East winner, noon

St. Paul Como Park/Grand Rapids loser vs. Totino-Grace/Detroit Lakes winner, 2 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Friday, March 18

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Consolation semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 19

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 19

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, March 16

(At Williams Arena)

No. 1 Hopkins vs. Lakeville North, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Rosemount vs. No. 5 White Bear Lake noon

No. 2 Shakopee vs. Roseville, 2 p.m.

No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville vs. Centennial, 4 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 17

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Hopkins/Lakeville North loser vs. Rosemount/White Bear Lake loser, 10 a.m.

Shakopee/Roseville loser vs. St. Michael-Albertville/Centennial loser, noon

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 17

(At Williams Arena)

Hopkins/Lakeville North winner vs. Rosemount/White Bear Lake winner, 6 p.m.

Shakopee/Roseville winner vs. St. Michael-Albertville/Centennial winner, 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION FINAL

Friday, March 18

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Consolation semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, March 19

(At Concordia-St. Paul)

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 19

(At Williams Arena)

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.