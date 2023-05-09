99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, May 9

Sports Prep

Minnesota State High School League sanctions boys volleyball

The sport will officially begin as an interscholastic sport in 2024-25.

f40964f239ba13f1abefc4010b3b4bf3.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville’s Lukas Rockenschaub (7) passes off a serve during a boys volleyball match against Lakeville South.
By Staff reports
Today at 12:15 PM

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League's legislative body voted to sanction boys volleyball as an interscholastic sport, beginning in 2024-25.

The amendment passed by exceeding the 2/3 majority requirement, receiving 39 of 48 votes in favor of sanctioning. A decision still needs to be made on whether the sport's season will take place during the fall or the spring.

The decision comes a year after a proposed bylaw amendment to sanction boys volleyball as an interscholastic sport fell one vote short of approval during the Representative Assembly process.

“This is another milestone day in the League’s rich history of supporting member schools and their students,” said Board of Directors President and Edina High School Activities Director Troy Stein in a statement released by the MSHSL. “The Representative Assembly was very reflective and thorough in their consideration of the proposed bylaw amendments that were before them today.”

Minnesota now becomes the 25th state association to sanction the sport. Nearly 2,000 participants are currently playing through the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association.

“The official sanctioning of boys high school volleyball is a monumental moment in Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) history," the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association said in a statement. "We would like to thank the MSHSL, the school and administrative leadership who signed the proposal, those who spoke on behalf of their districts, and all who have supported this mission from the very beginning.

"The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association looks forward to collaborating with the MSHSL to organize this newly sanctioned sport, as well as set programming details for almost 2,000 currently active boys volleyball student athletes.”

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
