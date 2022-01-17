SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Minnesota state team wrestling rankings: Kasson-Mantorville is No. 2

The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team is ranked second in Class AA, behind rival Simley.

Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge high-fives his coaches after wrestling a 182-pound match during the 2021 Christmas Classic wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 17, 2022 10:29 AM
TEAM WRESTLING RANKINGS

Class AAA

1. St. Michael-Albertville

2. Stillwater

3. Waconia

4. Shakopee

5. Anoka

6. Bemidji

7. Willmar

8. Hastings

9. Apple Valley

10. Northfield

11. Faribault

12. Forest Lake

Class AA

1. Simley

2. Kasson-Mantorville

3. Becker

4. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus

5. Big Lake

6. Thief River Falls

7. Watertown-Mayer

8. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield

9. Fairmont/Martin County West

10. New Prague

11. Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

12. Foley

Class A

1. Belgerade-Brooten-Elrosa

2. Jackson County Central

3. Kimball

4. Royalton/Upsala

5. LPGA-Browerville

6. West CentralAshby/Brandon-Evansville

7. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

8. United North Central

9. Dover-Eyota

10. Chatfield

11. Goodhue

12. Minneota

