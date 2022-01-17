Minnesota state team wrestling rankings: Kasson-Mantorville is No. 2
The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team is ranked second in Class AA, behind rival Simley.
TEAM WRESTLING RANKINGS
Class AAA
1. St. Michael-Albertville
2. Stillwater
3. Waconia
4. Shakopee
5. Anoka
6. Bemidji
7. Willmar
8. Hastings
9. Apple Valley
10. Northfield
11. Faribault
12. Forest Lake
Class AA
1. Simley
2. Kasson-Mantorville
3. Becker
4. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus
5. Big Lake
6. Thief River Falls
7. Watertown-Mayer
8. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield
9. Fairmont/Martin County West
10. New Prague
11. Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
12. Foley
Class A
1. Belgerade-Brooten-Elrosa
2. Jackson County Central
3. Kimball
4. Royalton/Upsala
5. LPGA-Browerville
6. West CentralAshby/Brandon-Evansville
7. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
8. United North Central
9. Dover-Eyota
10. Chatfield
11. Goodhue
12. Minneota
