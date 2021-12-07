Monday's area boys basketball results
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Pine Island 53
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (62)
Caden Mercer 4 P; Kayden Rodrick 23 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Lochner 7 P; Tyson Liffrig 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hunter Streit 9 P; Drew Christopherson 5 P.
PINE ISLAND (53)
Will Bulau 6 P; Matt Horkey 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brandt Konik 1 P; Nick Bauer 10 P, 3 3-PT; Blake Schiltz 4 P; Johnny Bauer 19 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 6 P; Gabe Northrop 4 P.
Halftime: ZM 32, PI 29.
Free throws: ZM 19-30, PI 4-8.
Three-point goals: ZM 4, PI 7.
