SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Monday's area boys basketball results

A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 06, 2021 08:11 PM
Share

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Pine Island 53
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (62)
Caden Mercer 4 P; Kayden Rodrick 23 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Lochner 7 P; Tyson Liffrig 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hunter Streit 9 P; Drew Christopherson 5 P.
PINE ISLAND (53)
Will Bulau 6 P; Matt Horkey 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brandt Konik 1 P; Nick Bauer 10 P, 3 3-PT; Blake Schiltz 4 P; Johnny Bauer 19 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Kuehl 6 P; Gabe Northrop 4 P.
Halftime: ZM 32, PI 29.
Free throws: ZM 19-30, PI 4-8.
Three-point goals: ZM 4, PI 7.

Related Topics: BASKETBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports