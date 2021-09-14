Monday's area boys soccer results

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 2, Dover-Eyota 0

Dover-Eyota#0#0#—#0

Byron#0#2#—#2

Dover-Eyota: Goalie: Logan Behnken 9 saves.

Byron: Zach Ellavsky 1 assist; Wesley Felten 1 goal; Bradley Pavon 1 assist; Sam Pompeii 1 goal. Goalie: Ryan Anderson 1 save.

Notes: Wesley Felton got the Byron bears going with a 30-yard goal 6 minutes into the second half. Byron gets its first win on the season and is 1-3-1.

Caledonia 4, Stewartville 1

Caledonia#1#3#—#4

Stewartville#1#0#—#1

Caledonia: Austin Meyer 2 goals, Thomas Bechtal 1 goal; Lyle Mhyre 1 goal. Goalie: 5 saves.

Stewartville: Logan Quam 1 goal; Brady Pickett 1 assist. Goalie: Dylan Yennie 6 saves.

Notes: Caledonia is 2-2-1, Stewartville 0-6.