Monday's area section volleyball results

SECTION 1A

FIRST ROUND

Houston 3, Southland 1

Houston#24#25#25#25

Southland#26#7#19#23

No. 17 Houston: Calley Colsch 9 digs; Emma Chapel 5 digs; Sydney Torgerson 9 kills, 21 digs; Lilly Carr 21 assists, 17 digs; Priya Kingsley 8 assists, 19 digs, 2 aces; Emily Botcher 13 kills, 29 digs, 4 aces; Jaden Woodard 9 kills, 31 digs, 4 aces.

No. 16 Southland: Maddy Bhend 15 assists; Bailey Johnson 14 kills, 23 digs, 2.5 blocks, 2 aces; Bria Nelsen 15 assists; Nora Schmitz 19 digs, 2 aces; Hattie Wiste 9 digs; Katie Popenhagen 3 kills, Shannon Kiefer 10 kills, 2 aces; Jessie Hanson 3 kills.

Glenville-Emmons 3, MSAD 0

MSAD#10#10#17

Glenville-Emmons#25#25#25

No. 19 Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf: No stats provided.

No. 14 Glenville-Emmons: Gracie Dahlum 3 kills, 12 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Heskett 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Rachel Heskett 3 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Myah Anderson 5 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs, 4 blocks.

Notes: Glenville-Emmons improves to 13-14.