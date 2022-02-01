Monday's Boys Hockey: Hats off to Decker, JM in win over South St. Paul

Mason Decker had perhaps the best game of his high school career last Thursday, when he scored four goals — including a natural hat trick — in John Marshall's win at Winona.

The standout junior — who was moved from defense up to forward less than two weeks ago — was at it again on Monday.

Decker scored three times — including a natural hat trick in a span of 2:37 in the third period — and added an assist on Monday to help John Marshall rally from two goals down in the third period to beat South St. Paul 6-4 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Decker, who leads the Rockets with 16 goals and 23 points this season, is on a tear. He has eight goals and 12 points over his past three games. JM is 2-1-0 in that stretch and improved to 7-10-0 overall with its win on Monday.

Cody Ahlstrom scored twice for the Rockets — his ninth and 10th goals of the season — and Moi Thiemann added his fifth of the year.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period, but Brandon Ogren, Tysen Simmons and Roddick Simons scored for the Packers in the second, while Ahlstrom scored for JM, leaving South St. Paul with a 4-2 lead entering the third.

Thiemann scored 6:20 into the third to pull the Rockets within 4-3. Then Decker took over the game as time began to tick down. He scored his first of the night with 4:44 to play, tying the score 4-4. He netted the game winner 1:31 later, then added an insurance goal with 2:07 to play.

JM outshot South St. Paul 40-27. Cody Vlasaty made 23 saves for the Rockets to earn the victory.

The Rockets continue a busy week with a home game Wednesday against rival Mayo at 5:30 p.m. at the Rec Center. JM then plays Northfield at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and is at Century at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

JOHN MARSHALL 6, SOUTH ST. PAUL 4

South St. Paul 1-3-0 — 4

John Marshall 1-1-4 — 6

South St. Paul: Carter Heimerl 1 goal, 1 assist; Brandon Ogren 1 goal, 1 assist; Tysen Simons 1 goal, 1 assist; Roddick Simons 1 goal; Joe Schaefer 1 assist; Matt Elsner 1 assist. Goalie : Wyatt Cheney 34 saves (40 shots).

