Sports | Prep

Monday's Boys Hockey: Hats off to Decker, JM in win over South St. Paul

John Marshall junior forward Mason Decker has been on fire over the past week. He stayed hot Monday, recording his second hat trick in as many games.

Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
John Marshall High School
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 31, 2022 10:22 PM
Mason Decker had perhaps the best game of his high school career last Thursday, when he scored four goals — including a natural hat trick — in John Marshall's win at Winona.

The standout junior — who was moved from defense up to forward less than two weeks ago — was at it again on Monday.

Decker scored three times — including a natural hat trick in a span of 2:37 in the third period — and added an assist on Monday to help John Marshall rally from two goals down in the third period to beat South St. Paul 6-4 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Decker, who leads the Rockets with 16 goals and 23 points this season, is on a tear. He has eight goals and 12 points over his past three games. JM is 2-1-0 in that stretch and improved to 7-10-0 overall with its win on Monday.

Cody Ahlstrom scored twice for the Rockets — his ninth and 10th goals of the season — and Moi Thiemann added his fifth of the year.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period, but Brandon Ogren, Tysen Simmons and Roddick Simons scored for the Packers in the second, while Ahlstrom scored for JM, leaving South St. Paul with a 4-2 lead entering the third.

Thiemann scored 6:20 into the third to pull the Rockets within 4-3. Then Decker took over the game as time began to tick down. He scored his first of the night with 4:44 to play, tying the score 4-4. He netted the game winner 1:31 later, then added an insurance goal with 2:07 to play.

JM outshot South St. Paul 40-27. Cody Vlasaty made 23 saves for the Rockets to earn the victory.

The Rockets continue a busy week with a home game Wednesday against rival Mayo at 5:30 p.m. at the Rec Center. JM then plays Northfield at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and is at Century at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

JOHN MARSHALL 6, SOUTH ST. PAUL 4

South St. Paul 1-3-0 — 4

John Marshall 1-1-4 — 6

South St. Paul: Carter Heimerl 1 goal, 1 assist; Brandon Ogren 1 goal, 1 assist; Tysen Simons 1 goal, 1 assist; Roddick Simons 1 goal; Joe Schaefer 1 assist; Matt Elsner 1 assist. Goalie: Wyatt Cheney 34 saves (40 shots).

John Marshall: Mason Decker 3 goals, 1 assist; Cody Ahlstrom 2 goals; Moi Thiemann 1 goal; Jayden Veney 1 assist; Ryan Hus 1 assist; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 23 saves (27 shots).

