Sports | Prep

Monday’s Boys Hockey: Loeslie leads Lourdes past Cotter

A scoreboard of Monday’s boys hockey games.

Lourdes Eagles logo.jpg
Rochester Lourdes Eagles
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 11, 2022 12:01 AM
WINONA — Peyton Loeslie recorded his first career hat trick, Matthew Mahoney scored twice and Rochester Lourdes won for the third time in four games on Monday, beating Winona Cotter 8-0 in a non-conference boys hockey game at Bud King Ice Arena.

Mahoney scored 2:20 into the game to provide all the offense Eagles goalie Xander Carter-Kleven would need. The sophomore goalie was perfect once again, stopping 14 shots to earn his fifth shutout of the season and help Lourdes improve to 10-4-0.

Carter-Kleven’s five shutouts are the second-most in the state right now, behind only Hampton Slukynsky of Warroad (seven).

Against Cotter, Loeslie scored just 48 seconds after Mahoney to make it 2-0, then senior defenseman Charlie Kielty scored 29 seconds after that for a 3-0 lead 3:37 into the game.

Loeslie and Aidan Ritter scored in the second period to extend Lourdes’ lead to 5-0.

Jackson Heim, Mahoney and Loeslie tacked on third-period goals.

Mahoney leads the team with 16 goals (tied for 16th-best in the state) and 21 points, while Loeslie isn’t far behind, with seven goals and 18 points.

Carter-Kleven’s ninth win of the year ties him for the sixth-most in the state at the moment, while his .927 save percentage is tied for 12th-best in the state.

Sawyer Kehren made 49 saves for Cotter (0-7-0), which is scheduled to host Viroqua (Wis.) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Lourdes is back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday against Windom at Graham Arena.

LOURDES 8, COTTER 0

Lourdes 3-2-3 — 8

Cotter 0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes: Peyton Loeslie 3 goals; Matt Mahoney 2 goals; Charlie Kielty 1 goal; Jackson Heim 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Roe 2 assists; Aidan Ritter 1 goal, 1 assist; Colton Rich 1 assist; Andrew Haworth 1 assist. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 14 saves (14 shots).

Cotter: Goalie: Sawyer Kehren 49 saves (57 shots).

