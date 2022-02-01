Monday's Girls Hockey: Owatonna tops Mayo to remain perfect in Big Nine play

OWATONNA — The Owatonna girls hockey team scored three first-period goals en route to a 6-0 Big Nine Conference win against Rochester Mayo on Monday at Four Seasons Centre.

The win keeps Owatonna unbeaten in Big Nine play, at 10-0-1. The Huskies, the only team without a loss in conference play, are 13-8-2 overall.

Alivia Haakenson made 29 saves for Mayo, which dropped to 7-5-0 in the Big Nine and 9-14-0 overall.

Ezra Oien scored twice in the first period, including the game winner just 22 seconds into the game. She added a power-play goal in the closing minute of the first. Molly Achterkirch and Olivia Herzog had one goal and two assists each.

Owatonna has two regular-season games remaining — Thursday at Mayo (7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena I) and Saturday at home against Northfield. Following Thursday's game against the Huskies, Mayo closes its regular season at home Saturday against Mankato East at 7:15 p.m.

OWATONNA 6, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Owatonna 3-2-1 — 6

Mayo: Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 29 saves (35 shots).

Owatonna: Samantha Bogen 2 assists; Molly Achterkirch 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Herzog 1 goal, 2 assists; Kendra Bogen 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 goal; Ezra Oien 2 goals; Macy Stanton 1 assist. Goalie : Ava Wolfe 4 saves (4 shots).

Area Games

RED WING 5, WINONA 0

WINONA — Tatum Zylka had a two-point game (one goal, one assist) and Allie Meyer stopped all 16 shots she faced as Red Wing blanked Winona in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game at Bud King Ice Arena on Monday.

Five different players scored for Red Wing (3-8-0 Big Nine, 4-17-0 overall): Zylka, Allison Roe, Taya Cordes, Allison Kruger and Madison Snyder. Meyer, a sophomore, recorded her first shutout of the season.

Aliya Gricius made 39 saves for the Winhawks.

RED WING 5, WINONA 0

Red Wing 1-1-3 — 5

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Jamie Chaska 1 assist; Madison Snyder 1 goal; Allison Roe 1 goal; Aftyen Bluhm 1 assist; Allison Kruger 1 goal; Taya Cordes 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Allie Meyer 16 saves (16 shots).