Sports | Prep

Monday's high school highlights

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 04, 2021 08:07 PM
VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lindsey Rossow had 18 kills while Vivica Bretton had 16 kills and Ashley Flores had 42 set assists in Lourdes' narrow 3-2 loss to Goodhue.

THREE RIVERS CONFERNCE

Zayda Priebe had 11 kills and five blocks as Chatfield swept Wabasha-Kellogg 3-0. Emma Johnson had six ace serves for W-K.

Lauren Mensink had six kills and 29 assists as Fillmore Central blanked St. Charles 3-0. Eva Anderson had 23 set assists for the Saints.

Olivia Riley had 21 kills, Sophie Andring had 13 kills and 21 blocks and Ava McCready had 39 set assists and nine ace serves as Dover-Eyota topped La Crescent-Hokah 3-1. Kennedy Hill had 14 kills for the Lancers and Kinlee Grattan had 22 set assists and 19 digs.

Anna Hennessy collected 13 kills as Lewiston-Altura topped Winona Cotter 3-1. Alison French had 36 digs for Cotter and Andie Teske dished out 30 set assists.

NON-CONFERENCE

Sophia Gartner had 14 kills, Gabrielle Gartner and Alexis Nelson had 11 each and Clara Hoegh had 41 set assists as Byron defeated Owatonna 3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Noah Schrooten scored the lone goal on a penalty kick and Ryan Anderson made six saves for the shutout as Byron secured second place in the HVL with a 1-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville. K-M goalie Lars Ingvaldson made 15 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Three different players had goals and goalkeeper Corey Peters only needed to make two saves for the shutout as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa topped St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Amelia Gossman had four goals and two assists as Lourdes rolled past host Irondale 8-0. Addison Lange had two saves in goal for the shutout.

Olivia Amundson 1 goal, 1 assist and Emily Anderson made three saves for the shutout as Byron blanked Albert Lea 3-0.

Maya Bubbers had two goals and an assist and Payton Phillips snared six saves for the shutout as La Crescent-Hokah defeated Cannon Falls 3-0.

