Monday's high school highlights

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lindsey Rossow had 18 kills while Vivica Bretton had 16 kills and Ashley Flores had 42 set assists in Lourdes' narrow 3-2 loss to Goodhue.

THREE RIVERS CONFERNCE

• Zayda Priebe had 11 kills and five blocks as Chatfield swept Wabasha-Kellogg 3-0. Emma Johnson had six ace serves for W-K.

• Lauren Mensink had six kills and 29 assists as Fillmore Central blanked St. Charles 3-0. Eva Anderson had 23 set assists for the Saints.

• Olivia Riley had 21 kills, Sophie Andring had 13 kills and 21 blocks and Ava McCready had 39 set assists and nine ace serves as Dover-Eyota topped La Crescent-Hokah 3-1. Kennedy Hill had 14 kills for the Lancers and Kinlee Grattan had 22 set assists and 19 digs.

• Anna Hennessy collected 13 kills as Lewiston-Altura topped Winona Cotter 3-1. Alison French had 36 digs for Cotter and Andie Teske dished out 30 set assists.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Sophia Gartner had 14 kills, Gabrielle Gartner and Alexis Nelson had 11 each and Clara Hoegh had 41 set assists as Byron defeated Owatonna 3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Noah Schrooten scored the lone goal on a penalty kick and Ryan Anderson made six saves for the shutout as Byron secured second place in the HVL with a 1-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville. K-M goalie Lars Ingvaldson made 15 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Three different players had goals and goalkeeper Corey Peters only needed to make two saves for the shutout as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa topped St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Amelia Gossman had four goals and two assists as Lourdes rolled past host Irondale 8-0. Addison Lange had two saves in goal for the shutout.

• Olivia Amundson 1 goal, 1 assist and Emily Anderson made three saves for the shutout as Byron blanked Albert Lea 3-0.

• Maya Bubbers had two goals and an assist and Payton Phillips snared six saves for the shutout as La Crescent-Hokah defeated Cannon Falls 3-0.