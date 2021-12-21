Monday, Dec. 20, high school highlights
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Cayden Tollefsrud scored a game-high 25 points, and Jordan Larson sank five 3-pointers en route to a 22-point night as Mabel-Canton routed Glenville-Emmons 80-39.
NON-CONFERENCE
- Dillung Kullang led a balanced Lourdes' attack that saw four finish in double figures with 16 as Lourdes flew past Dover-Eyota 72-46.
- Justin Ruberg tallied a game-high 24 points in Rushford-Peterson's 66-30 victory over Schaeffer Academy.
- Laden Nerison scored 19 points to lead Kenyon-Wanamingo to a 60-47 victory against Triton. Paul Kortsch added 10 rebounds for the Knights. Owen Petersohn led Triton with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
- Jordyn Sutton scored a game-high 16 points as Century secured their fourth straight win with a 42-34 victory over Red Wing.
NON-CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
- Tayler Helgemore outscored Schaeffer Academy by herself, finishing with 22 points to help lead Rushford-Peterson to the 64-17 victory.
- Sofia Sandcork scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Megan Morgan scored 15 points to lift Winona Cotter to a narrow 61-57 victory against Kingsland.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.