Sports | Prep

Monday's high school scores

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 04, 2021 07:59 PM
BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Bloomington Kennedy 1, Lourdes 0

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue def. Lourdes 24-26, 24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 15-9

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Fillmore Central def. St. Charles 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

Dover-Eyota def. La Crescent-Hokah 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16

Lewiston-Altura def. Winona Cotter 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 30-28

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron def. Owatonna 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 8, Irondale 0

Byron 3, Albert Lea 0

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Cannon Falls 0

What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports