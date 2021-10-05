Monday's high school scores
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Bloomington Kennedy 1, Lourdes 0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
ADVERTISEMENT
VOLLEYBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue def. Lourdes 24-26, 24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 15-9
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Fillmore Central def. St. Charles 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
Dover-Eyota def. La Crescent-Hokah 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16
Lewiston-Altura def. Winona Cotter 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 30-28
NON-CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
Byron def. Owatonna 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 8, Irondale 0
Byron 3, Albert Lea 0
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Cannon Falls 0