Sports | Prep

Monday, Dec. 20, high school sports scores

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 20, 2021 09:25 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Lewiston-Altura 66, Winona Cotter 25

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 80, Glenville-Emmons 39

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 72, Dover-Eyota 46

Rushford-Peterson 66, Schaeffer Academy 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 42, Red Wing 34

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Randolph 48

NON-CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 64, Schaeffer Academy 17

Chatfield 69, Pine Island 31

Winona Cotter 61, Kingsland 57

