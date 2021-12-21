Monday, Dec. 20, high school sports scores
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Lewiston-Altura 66, Winona Cotter 25
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Mabel-Canton 80, Glenville-Emmons 39
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 72, Dover-Eyota 46
Rushford-Peterson 66, Schaeffer Academy 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 42, Red Wing 34
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Randolph 48
NON-CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 64, Schaeffer Academy 17
Chatfield 69, Pine Island 31
Winona Cotter 61, Kingsland 57
