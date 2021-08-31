SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Monday's high school scores (updated)

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 31, 2021 06:29 AM
BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 5, La Crescent 2

John Marshall 7, Stewartville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 3, La Crescent 0

Farmington 4, Century 2

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 13, Schaeffer Academy 0

Winona Cotter 13, Triton 0

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Randolph 26-24, 25-20, 25-27, 25-14

Houston def. Lyle/Pacell 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

NON-CONFERENCE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Croix Lutheran 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop: 1. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 38, 2. Pine Island 73, 3. Arcadia, Wis. 78, 4. Kingsland 80, 5. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 94, 6. Wabasha-Kellogg 135, 7. Mondovi inc.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop: 1. Pine Island 46, 2. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54, 3. Mondovi 67, 4. Arcadia 88, 5. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 89, 6. Wabasha-Kellogg 146, 7. Kingsland inc.

