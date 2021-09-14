Monday's Mid-Southeast District football results

Bethlehem Academy 61, Hayfield 27

HAYFIELD — Bethlehem Academy jumped out to a 55-6 halfime lead, then finished up a 61-27 winner over Hayfield.

Bethlehem Academy (2-0) finished with 183 yard rushing and 124 passing. In the first quarter, it scored on runs of 3, 62 and 25 yards.

Ethan Pack led Hayfield (0-2) with 278 yards passing, four of his 17 completions for touchdowns. Isaac Matti had 106 yards in receptions and had a 64-yard TD catch.

Bethlehem Academy 22 33 0 6 — 61

Hayfield 6 0 7 14 — 27