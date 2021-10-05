Monday's Rochester boys soccer results

Bloomington Kennedy 1, Lourdes 0

BLOOMINGINTON -- Bloomington Kennedy scored the game's lone goal late in the second half to defeat Lourdes 1-0 in non-conference play on Monday.

Peyton Loeslie nearly had given Lourdes a lead by scoring with 10 minutes left, but he was called offsides. Kennedy scored shortly thereafter with a long shot that took a very weird hop past goalie Evan Leeser.

Leeser finished with 11 saves.

"We really put in a strong effort and the defense and Evan played very well," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "We were unlucky with a few bounces but are really coming into form heading into the last week of the regular season."

The Eagles are now 5-7-2. Bloomington Kennedy, a Class AA team, is 7-7-0.