Monday's Rochester boys soccer results
A scoreboard of Rochester boys soccer matches.
Bloomington Kennedy 1, Lourdes 0
BLOOMINGINTON -- Bloomington Kennedy scored the game's lone goal late in the second half to defeat Lourdes 1-0 in non-conference play on Monday.
Peyton Loeslie nearly had given Lourdes a lead by scoring with 10 minutes left, but he was called offsides. Kennedy scored shortly thereafter with a long shot that took a very weird hop past goalie Evan Leeser.
Leeser finished with 11 saves.
"We really put in a strong effort and the defense and Evan played very well," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "We were unlucky with a few bounces but are really coming into form heading into the last week of the regular season."
The Eagles are now 5-7-2. Bloomington Kennedy, a Class AA team, is 7-7-0.
Bloomington Kennedy 1, Lourdes 0
Lourdes#0#0#—#0
Bloomington Kennedy#0#1#—#1
Lourdes: Goalie: Evan Leeser 11 saves.
Bloomington Kennedy: No stats provided.