SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Monday's Rochester girls basketball results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 20, 2021 09:31 PM
Share

Century 42, Red Wing 34

RED WING — Jordyn Sutton scored a game-high 16 points for Century, which led 30-11 at the half.

Audrey Whitney added nine points, while Taylor Clarey chipped in eight points to help the Panthers (4-1, 3-1) to their fourth consecutive victory.

"The girls played stellar defense against a fast moving Red Wing team tonight," Panthers' coach Chadd Clarey said. "We closed down the passing lanes, stuffed the drives and hit the boards hard on both ends. We were patient on offense and found easy open shots. We started to get a little sloppy late in the second half, but we were able to lock down another win.

"This will be a great momentum builder heading in to tomorrow night's match up against Austin."

Hannah Kosek led Red Wing with 10 points to go along with five rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century 42, Century 34
CENTURY (42)
Jordyn Sutton 16 P; Taylor Clarey 8 P; Bailey Klote 4 P; Audrey Whitney 9 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P.
RED WING (34)
Mayzee Thorson 2 P; Cadence Thorson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Bailie Roschen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 3 P; Hannah Kosek 10 P, 5 R; Hallie Roschen 3 P; Sophia Rahn 4 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CENT 30, RW 11.
Free throws: CENT 8-15, RW 3-6.
Three-point goals: CENT 0, RW 5.

Rushford-Peterson 64, Schaeffer Academy 17

Tayler Helgemore outscored Schaeffer by herself, finishing with 22 points to help lead the Trojans.

Ellie Ekern finished with nine points, while Brie Papenfuss added seven for R-P.

Kate Friese finished with a team-best seven points to lead the Lions.

Rushford-Peterson 64, Schaeffer Academy 17
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (17)
Kate Friese 7 P; Linnea Ekbom 6 P; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Maddie Buheler 2 P.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (64)
Isabelle Kahoun 4 P; Josie Brown 3 P; Hannah Ronnenberg 6 P; Tayler Helgemoe 22 P; Ava Drazkowski 3 P; Ellie Ekern 9 P; Kaylee Ruberg 6 P; Brie Papenfuss 7 P; Navaeh Happel 4 P.
Halftime: RP 45, SA 10.
Free throws: SA 5-10, RP 1-4.
Three-point goals: SA 0, RP 0.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLROCHESTER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports