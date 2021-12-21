Monday's Rochester girls basketball results

Century 42, Red Wing 34

RED WING — Jordyn Sutton scored a game-high 16 points for Century, which led 30-11 at the half.

Audrey Whitney added nine points, while Taylor Clarey chipped in eight points to help the Panthers (4-1, 3-1) to their fourth consecutive victory.

"The girls played stellar defense against a fast moving Red Wing team tonight," Panthers' coach Chadd Clarey said. "We closed down the passing lanes, stuffed the drives and hit the boards hard on both ends. We were patient on offense and found easy open shots. We started to get a little sloppy late in the second half, but we were able to lock down another win.

"This will be a great momentum builder heading in to tomorrow night's match up against Austin."

Hannah Kosek led Red Wing with 10 points to go along with five rebounds.

CENTURY (42)

Jordyn Sutton 16 P; Taylor Clarey 8 P; Bailey Klote 4 P; Audrey Whitney 9 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P.

RED WING (34)

Mayzee Thorson 2 P; Cadence Thorson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Bailie Roschen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 3 P; Hannah Kosek 10 P, 5 R; Hallie Roschen 3 P; Sophia Rahn 4 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 30, RW 11.

Free throws: CENT 8-15, RW 3-6.

Three-point goals: CENT 0, RW 5.

Rushford-Peterson 64, Schaeffer Academy 17

Tayler Helgemore outscored Schaeffer by herself, finishing with 22 points to help lead the Trojans.

Ellie Ekern finished with nine points, while Brie Papenfuss added seven for R-P.

Kate Friese finished with a team-best seven points to lead the Lions.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (17)

Kate Friese 7 P; Linnea Ekbom 6 P; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Maddie Buheler 2 P.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON (64)

Isabelle Kahoun 4 P; Josie Brown 3 P; Hannah Ronnenberg 6 P; Tayler Helgemoe 22 P; Ava Drazkowski 3 P; Ellie Ekern 9 P; Kaylee Ruberg 6 P; Brie Papenfuss 7 P; Navaeh Happel 4 P.

Halftime: RP 45, SA 10.

Free throws: SA 5-10, RP 1-4.

Three-point goals: SA 0, RP 0.