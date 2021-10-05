Monday's Rochester girls soccer results

NEW BRIGHTON -- Amelia Gossman had four goals and two assists as Lourdes rolled past host Irondale 8-0 in non-conference girls soccer on Monday.

"Lots of great goals tonight by the Eagles," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "We capitalized on great passing lanes and plenty of breakaway opportunities.

CJ Adamson had a goal and two assists while Ella Shedivy, Lindsey Birch and Allie Restovich all had one goal.

Addison Lange had two saves in goal for the shutout.

"It was a great night all around.," Groven said. "The girls played hard and played together and that’s what I’m happy about most."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes (12-2) will play at Cannon Falls on Thursday.