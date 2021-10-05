SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Monday's Rochester girls soccer results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 04, 2021 09:35 PM
Share

NEW BRIGHTON -- Amelia Gossman had four goals and two assists as Lourdes rolled past host Irondale 8-0 in non-conference girls soccer on Monday.

"Lots of great goals tonight by the Eagles," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "We capitalized on great passing lanes and plenty of breakaway opportunities.

CJ Adamson had a goal and two assists while Ella Shedivy, Lindsey Birch and Allie Restovich all had one goal.

Addison Lange had two saves in goal for the shutout.

"It was a great night all around.," Groven said. "The girls played hard and played together and that’s what I’m happy about most."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes (12-2) will play at Cannon Falls on Thursday.

Lourdes 8, Irondale 0
Lourdes#3#5#—#8
Irondale#0#0#—#0
Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 4 goals, 2 assists; Rose Otto 2 assists; Allie Restovich 1 goal; Becca Cook 1 assist; Caroline Adamson 1 goal, 2 assists; Ella Shedivy 1 goal; Lindsey Birch 1 goal. Goalie: Addison Lange 2 saves.
Irondale: No stats provided.

Related Topics: SOCCERGIRLS SOCCER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports