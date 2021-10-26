Monday's Rochester section volleyball results

Blooming Prairie 3, Lourdes 1

Lourdes saw its volleyball season come to a close on Monday with a 3-1 loss to Blooming Prairie in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Blooming Prairie, the No. 17 seed, beat No. 16 Lourdes 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18.

The Blossoms improve to 6-18 with the win.

Vivica Bretton had 12 kills for Lourdes and Ashley Flores dished out 20 set assists.

The Eagles finish the season 3-18.

Blooming Prairie#25#25#18#25

Lourdes#22#22#25#18

No. 17 Blooming Prairie: No stats provided.

No. 16 Lourdes: Lindsey Rossow 8 kills, 7 aces; Vivica Bretton 12 kills; Ashley Flores 20 assists.

Randolph 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

RANDOLPH -- No. 15 seed Randolph toppled No. 18 Schaeffer Academy 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 in the first round of Section 1A volleyball on Monday.

Faith Monson had 18 digs for Schaeffer.

The Lions finish the season with a 1-20 record. Randolph will play No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton on Thursday night in round two of the playoffs.

Randolph 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Schaeffer Academy#13#12#12

Randolph#25#25#25

No. 18 Schaeffer Academy: Sarah Augeson 5 digs, 1 block; Faith Monson 2 kills, 18 digs; Bethany Monson 9 assists, 1 ace; Sarah Strack 1 ace; Kate Friese 4 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Ashley Homme 2 kills, 1 block; Grace Monson 1 ace; Blythe Morgan 8 digs.

No. 15 Randolph: No stats provided.