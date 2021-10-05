SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Monday's Rochester volleyball results

A scoreboard of Rochester volleyball matches.

Volleyball Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 04, 2021 09:48 PM
Goodhue 3, Lourdes 2

Goodhue rallied to nip Lourdes 3-2 in a close Hiawatha Valley League match on Monday.

The Wildcats came back for a 24-26, 24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 15-9 victory.

Lindsey Rossow had 18 kills in the loss for Lourdes while Vivica Bretton had 18 kills and Ashley Flores had 42 set assists. The loss was the seventh straight for the Eagles (1-11, 0-7 HVL).

Goodhue improves to 9-4, 2-3 in the HVL.

Goodhue 3, Lourdes 2
Goodhue#24#24#25#27#15
Lourdes#26#26#17#25#9
Goodhue: No stats provided.
Lourdes: Grace Skinner 20 digs; Leah Wieneke 9 kills; Lindsey Rossow 18 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Vivica Bretton 16 kills, 10 digs; Ashley Flores 42 assists, 2 aces.

