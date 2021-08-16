More classes, more state opportunities for Minnesota high school teams

Lonnie Morken had been pushing for this for the last 10 years.

Finally, it’s happened. High school volleyball in Minnesota has been bumped from three classes to four. That means eight more teams this year will get an opportunity to get to the state tournament that wouldn’t have in years past.

That puts a large smile on the face of the longtime Mabel-Canton volleyball head coach. Morken's team is looking to get back to that big show for the first time since 2001. His program’s odds, and so many others throughout the state, just went up.

And it’s not just happening in volleyball.

Boys and girls soccer have also added a class, as have boys and girls cross country and track and field. All of that came from a Minnesota State High School League vote that passed in June of 2019, with this school year the first that it will be carried out.

“For years, (volleyball) has had the most participating players, behind only football, in the state,” Morken said. “With basketball having four classes and softball having four, it was long overdue that volleyball have four. It’s taken a while, but it’s happening now.”

Boys and girls soccer jump from two classes two three, as do boys and girls cross country, and track and field.

Morken points out the large disparity in student numbers that existed in volleyball for having added a class. Such former fellow Section 1A schools as Dover-Eyota and Caledonia dwarfed Mabel-Canton’s numbers, Dover-Eyota and Caledonia with 325 and 243 students in grades 9-12, respectively, while Mabel-Canton has less than 100.

With the addition of a volleyball class, Section 1A has gone from 25 teams to 20 in that sport, with such schools as Dover-Eyota, Caledonia and Chatfield getting bumped up to Section 1AA.

Morken has been a part of a state-wide volleyball advisory board the past 10 years, its primary driver to add a fourth class. Hope ebbed and flowed through the years that it was going to happen. Finally, though, Morken said that with the state’s volleyball coaches polling at about 80 percent in favor of the addition, the Minnesota State High School League took a vote on the proposal and it passed.

“It’s taken a long time,” Morken said. “Every time we’d seem to be moving forward with it, we’d hit a roadblock. Some were scared that it would change the state tournament too much and thought this could water things down. But we weren’t asking for what football has (seven classes). What we have now is very reasonable, with as many classes as basketball and softball.”

Section 1A goes from 25 teams last year in volleyball to 20. Section 1AA moves from 16 to 18, 1AAA from 12 to eight, while brand new 1AAAA has eight teams, including all three Rochester public schools.

In girls soccer, Rochester Lourdes is one of a handful of teams making a section move with the realignments, going from Class A to Class AA. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Stewartville have also shifted to AA.

The Lourdes boys soccer team stays in Section 1A, though it’s a vastly different looking one. It’s gone from 18 teams last year to 10 now. And gone are such bigger schools as Austin and Byron, which are now both in Section 1AA.

Lourdes first-year coach Sean Kane, who is taking over for his father Tom Kane, is happy to say goodbye to a few of those teams.

One in particular stands out. That is Austin, which Byron coach Dave Bahr respectfully calls the “1,000-pound gorilla” due to its long-time dominance.

“I think this is going to have a positive effect,” Sean Kane said. “We’ve seen Austin’s dominance and Northfield’s back when it was in our section. A lot of the smaller schools have a hard time competing with that. This gives a lot more schools a chance now.”

NEW-LOOK SECTIONS

GIRLS SOCCER

Section 1A (17 teams last year, now 8)

Caledonia, Cotter, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent, Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Schaeffer Academy, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura.

Section 2A (17 teams last year, now 8)

Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Mankato Loyola, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes, Stewartville, Tri-City United, Triton/Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Section 1AA (8 teams last year, now 8)

Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing, Waseca, Winona

Section 1AAA (a new classification this year, 8 teams)

Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo

BOYS SOCCER

Section 1A (18 teams last year, now 10)

Caledonia, Cotter, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent, Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lourdes, Schaeffer Academy, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, Stewartville.

Section 2A (18 teams last year, now 10)

Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Southwest Minnesota Christian, St. Peter, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Trit-City United, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamgino/Hayfield.

Section 1AA (8 teams last year, now 8)

Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing, Waseca, Winona.

Section 1AAA (a new classification this year, 8 teams)

Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.

VOLLEYBALL

Section 1A (25 teams last year, now 20)

Alden-Conger, Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamgino, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Randolph, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA (16 teams last year, now 18)

Blooming Prairie, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Goodhue, La Crescent, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Medford, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lourdes, Shattuck-St. Mary’s, St. Charles, Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA (12 teams last year, now 8)

Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Wiinona.

Section 1AAAA (a new classification this year, 8 teams)

Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Section 1A (23 teams last year, now 19)

Blooming Prairie, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Goodhue, RAACHE, Hayfield, Kingsland, La Crescent, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Pine Island, Lourdes, Schaeffer Academy, GMLOS, St. Charles, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA (17 teams last year, now 12)

Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca, Winona, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Section 1AAA (a new classification this year, 8 teams)

Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Section 1A (29 teams last year, now 23)

Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOKS, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, La Crescent, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pine Island, Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa. (Note: Hope Lutheran joins for girls, not for boys).

Section 1AA (17 teams last year, now 12)

Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls/Randolph, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Tri-City United, Waseca, Winona.

Section 1AAA (a new classification this year)

Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.