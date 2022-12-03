Mountain Iron-Buhl rallies past Spring Grove in Nine-Man state title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Mountain Iron-Buhl scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past Spring Grove 28-25 in the Nine-Man football state champion game on Saturday.

The Rangers (13-0) scored the winning touchdown with just 25 seconds to play. Damian Tupio scored on a 10-yard run to rally Mountain Iron-Buhl to victory in the Prep Bowl.

Spring Grove (13-1) had led 19-0 after one quarter.

Spring Grove got off to a quick start, aided by Mountain Iron-Buhl turnovers.

The Lions drove 73 yards to score on the first drive of the game. Elijah Solum capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Two Mountain Iron-Buhl fumbles set up the next two Spring Grove scoring drives.

Tysen Grinde hauled in a 43-yard TD pass from Solum just one play after a fumble to make the score 13-0.

After a muffed punt, the Lions needed to go just 20 yards for their third TD. Hunter Holland was wrapped up by a defender, but he busted loose and scored on a 14-yard run to make the score 19-0 with 1:37 left in the first quarter.

The Mountain Iron-Buhl defense held Spring Grove twice late in the second quarter to set up short TD drives.

Damian Tapio finished a 33-yard drive with a TD run of 11 yards with 2:41 left in the half.

The Rangers then scored a big TD just before the half ended. Asher Zubich hit Nik Jesch with a 20-yard TD pass with just 6 seconds left in the half to cut the score to 19-14. The drive covered 41 yards.

Section 1 teams have won seven of the past eight championships in 9-Man football.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 28, Spring Grove 25

Mountain Iron-Buhl 0-14-0-28 — 28

Spring Grove 19-0-6-0 — 25

First quarter

SG — Elijah Solum 5 run (Caleb Griffin kick), 7:35.

SG — Tysen Grinde 43 pass from Solum (kick blocked), 6:38.

SG — Hunter Holland 14 run (Caleb Griffin kick), 7:35.

Second quarter

MIB — Damian Tapio 11 run (Tapio run), 2:41.

MIB — Nik Jesch 20 pass from Asher Zubich (pass failed), 0:06.

Third quarter

SG — Solum 12 run (pass failed), 6:16.

SG — Solum 4 run (kick failed), 2:45.

Fourth quarter

MIB — Riley Busch 63 pass from Zubich (pass failed), 10:25.

MIB — Tapio 10 run (Busch pass from Zubich), 0:25.

