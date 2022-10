MSHSL soccer state tournament schedule: PIZM boys No. 2 seed in Class A

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 1 Wayzata, 7:30 (at Kuhlman Stadium, Edina)

Mayo vs. No. 2 Maple Grove, 7:30 (at Farmington High School)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Rosemount vs. No. 3 Woodbury, 5:30 p.m. (at Irondale High School)

No. 5 Andover vs. No. 4 Edina, 7:30 p.m. (at White Bear Lake High School)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 1

At U.S. Bank Stadium

SMA/Wayzata winner vs. Andover/Edina winner, 8 a.m.

Mayo/Maple Grove winner vs. Woodbury/Rosemount winner, 10 a.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 4

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 10:15 a.m.

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Austin vs. No. 1 Hill-Murray, 5:30 p.m. (at Farmington High School)

Princeton vs. No. 2 DeLaSalle, 7:30 p.m. (at Monticello High School)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

St. Cloud Tech vs. No. 3 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 7:30 p.m. (at Irondale High School)

No. 5 Richfield vs. No. 4 Worthington, 7:30 p.m. (at Farmington High School)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Nov. 1

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Austin/Hill-Murray winner vs. Richfield/Worthington, 12:30 p.m.

Princeton/DeLaSalle winner vs. St. Cloud Tech/CEC, 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 4

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Legacy Christian Academy vs. No. 3 Lourdes, 5:30 p.m. (at Eden Prairie High School)

Thursday, Oct. 27

Maranatha Christian Academy vs. No. 1 SW Christian, 7:30 p.m. (at Monticello High School)

No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 4 St. Paul Academy and Summit School

St. Anthony Village vs. No. 2 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:30 p.m. (Kuhlman Stadium, Edina)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Nov. 1

At U.S. Bank Stadium

MCA/SW Christian winner vs. St. Cloud/St. Paul Academy winner, 5 p.m.

LGA/Lourdes winner vs. St. Anthony/PIZM winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 4

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Mounds View vs. No. 1 Wayzata, 5:30 (Kuhlman Stadium, Edina)

Lakeville South vs. No. 3 Stillwater Area (White Bear Lake High School)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

No. 5 Edina vs. No. 4 Centennial, 5:30 p.m. (White Bear Lake High School)

St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 2 Rosemount, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 2

U.S. Bank Stadium

Mounds View/Wayzata winner vs. Edina/Centennial winner, 8 a.m.

SMA/Rosemount winner vs. Stillwater/Lakeville South winner, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 4

U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal Winners, 8 a.m.

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Zimmerman vs. No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels, 5:30 p.m. (White Bear Lake High School),

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Winona vs. No. 1 Mahtomedi, 5:30 p.m. (Farmington High School)

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 5 Alexandria Area vs. No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5:30 p.m. (Monticello High School)

Cloquet/Carlton vs. No. 2 Mankato East, 5:30 p.m. (Irondale High School)

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 2

U.S. Bank Stadium

Winona/Mahtomedi winner vs. BSM/Alexandria winner, 12:30 p.m.

Zimmerman/Holy Angels winner vs. Mankato East/Cloquet/Carlton, 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 4

U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Lourdes vs. No. 2 Breck, 7:30 p.m. (Eden Prairie High School)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 1 Providence Academy, 5:30 p.m. (Monticello High School)

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 5 Esko vs. No. 4 St. Anthony Village, 5:30 p.m. (Kuhlman Stadium, Edina)

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura vs. No. 3 St. Paul Academy and Summit School, 7:30 p.m. (Eden Prairie High School)

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 2

U.S. Bank Stadium

St. Cloud/Providence winner vs. Esko/St. Anthony, 5 p.m.

Lourdes/Breck winner vs. St. Paul Academy/SCLA winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 4

U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.