MSHSL state soccer tournament schedule
Our coverage area has seen four of the six state-bound teams win their quarterfinal match: The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Mayo and Lourdes boys and the Winona Cotter girls. Semifinals start Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS AAA
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Mayo 1, No. 1 Minneapolis Southwest 0 (4-3 PKs)
No. 4 Mounds View 2, No. 5 Stillwater 1
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 2 Duluth East 3, Moorhead 1
Rosemount 2, No. 3 Edina 1
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 3
All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium
Mounds View 2, Mayo 0
Rosemount 2, Duluth East 0
THIRD PLACE GAME
Thursday, Nov. 4
At West St. Paul Sports Center
Duluth East 3, Mayo 0
FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 6
Mounds View vs. Rosemount, 10:30 a.m.
CLASS AA
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Orono 6, Byron 0
No. 2 Mahtomedi 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)
Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 4 Willmar 2, No. 5 Worthington 1
No. 3 Academy of Holy Angels 2, St. Cloud Tech 1
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 3
All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium
Orono 3, Willmar 1
Mahtomedi vs. Academy of Holy Angels, 2:30 p.m.
THIRD PLACE GAME
Thursday, Nov. 4
At West St. Paul Sports Center
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 6
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS A
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Lourdes 3, No. 2 St. Paul Washington Technology 2
Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 1 Southwest Christian 7, Proctor 0
No. 5 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, No. 4 St. Cloud Cathedral 0
No. 3 St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning 4, Metro Schools College Prep 1
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 3
All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium
SW Christian 1, PIZM 0
Paul Humboldt 1, Lourdes 0
THIRD PLACE GAME
Thursday, Nov. 4
At West St. Paul Sport Center
PIZM vs. Lourdes 1 p.m.
FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 6
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS AAA
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 4 Stillwater Area 1, No. 5 Lakeville North 0
No. 2 Centennial 1 vs. Wayzata 0
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 1 Edina 3, Mounds View 0
Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 3 Rosemount 4, Elk River 0
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 4
All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium
Edina vs. Stillwater Area, 8 a.m.
Centennial vs. Rosemount, 10 a.m.
THIRD PLACE GAME
Friday, Nov. 5
At West St. Paul Sports Center
Losers of Semifinal, 9 a.m.
FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 6
Semifinal winners, 8 a.m.
CLASS AA
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Alexandria Area 0
No. 5 Cloquet-Carlton 1, No. 4 St. Francis 0
No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels 2, Byron 0
Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 3 Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 4
All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium
BSM vs. Cloquet-Carlton winner 12:30 p.m.
Academy of Holy Angels vs. Mahtomedi, 2:30 p.m.
THIRD PLACE GAME
Friday, Nov. 5
At West St. Paul Sports Center
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 9
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS A
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 2 Minnehaha Academy 9, Proctor 1
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 1 Holy Family Catholic 4, Fairmont 1
No. 3 Winona Cotter 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 5 Breck School 2, No. 4 St. Anthony Village 1
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 4
All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium
Holy Family vs. Breck winner, 5 p.m.
Minnehaha Academy vs. Cotter, 7 p.m.
THIRD PLACE GAME
Friday, Nov. 5
At West St. Paul Sports Center
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 6
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.