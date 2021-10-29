MSHSL state soccer tournament schedule

BOYS SOCCER



CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Mayo 1, No. 1 Minneapolis Southwest 0 (4-3 PKs)

No. 4 Mounds View 2, No. 5 Stillwater 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 2 Duluth East 3, Moorhead 1

Rosemount 2, No. 3 Edina 1

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 3

All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium

Mounds View 2, Mayo 0

Rosemount 2, Duluth East 0

ADVERTISEMENT

THIRD PLACE GAME

Thursday, Nov. 4

At West St. Paul Sports Center

Duluth East 3, Mayo 0

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Mounds View vs. Rosemount, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS AA

ADVERTISEMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 1 Orono 6, Byron 0

No. 2 Mahtomedi 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)

Thursday, Oct. 28

No. 4 Willmar 2, No. 5 Worthington 1

No. 3 Academy of Holy Angels 2, St. Cloud Tech 1

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 3

All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium

Orono 3, Willmar 1

Mahtomedi vs. Academy of Holy Angels, 2:30 p.m.

THIRD PLACE GAME

Thursday, Nov. 4

At West St. Paul Sports Center

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Lourdes 3, No. 2 St. Paul Washington Technology 2

Thursday, Oct. 28

No. 1 Southwest Christian 7, Proctor 0

No. 5 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, No. 4 St. Cloud Cathedral 0

No. 3 St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning 4, Metro Schools College Prep 1

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 3

All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium

SW Christian 1, PIZM 0

Paul Humboldt 1, Lourdes 0

THIRD PLACE GAME

Thursday, Nov. 4

At West St. Paul Sport Center

PIZM vs. Lourdes 1 p.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 4 Stillwater Area 1, No. 5 Lakeville North 0

No. 2 Centennial 1 vs. Wayzata 0

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 1 Edina 3, Mounds View 0

Thursday, Oct. 28

No. 3 Rosemount 4, Elk River 0

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 4

All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium

Edina vs. Stillwater Area, 8 a.m.

Centennial vs. Rosemount, 10 a.m.

THIRD PLACE GAME

Friday, Nov. 5

At West St. Paul Sports Center

Losers of Semifinal, 9 a.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Alexandria Area 0

No. 5 Cloquet-Carlton 1, No. 4 St. Francis 0

No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels 2, Byron 0

Thursday, Oct. 28

No. 3 Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 4

All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium

BSM vs. Cloquet-Carlton winner 12:30 p.m.

Academy of Holy Angels vs. Mahtomedi, 2:30 p.m.

THIRD PLACE GAME

Friday, Nov. 5

At West St. Paul Sports Center

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 9

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 2 Minnehaha Academy 9, Proctor 1

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 1 Holy Family Catholic 4, Fairmont 1

No. 3 Winona Cotter 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Thursday, Oct. 28

No. 5 Breck School 2, No. 4 St. Anthony Village 1

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 4

All semifinals and championships played at U.S. Bank Stadium

Holy Family vs. Breck winner, 5 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy vs. Cotter, 7 p.m.

THIRD PLACE GAME

Friday, Nov. 5

At West St. Paul Sports Center

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.