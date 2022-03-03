MSHSL state team wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville flies into semis

ST. PAUL — The Kasson-Mantorville High School wrestling team's path to a state title began with little issue.

The KoMets had little issue in their MSHSL Class AA quarterfinal, collecting three pins, two technical falls and three major decisions to run past Mora 49-13.

Joe Kennedy puts No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville up 16-3 over Mora after a 12-3 major decision.

No. 2 seeded Kasson-Mantorville now takes on No. 3 Becker, which didn't have much trouble with Thief River Falls, at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.

Class A

Dover-Eyota is making their first state appearance since 2007 when it takes on No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 11:15 a.m.