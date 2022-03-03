SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

MSHSL state team wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville flies into semis

Stay up to date with the latest from Thursday's MSHSL state team championships

MSHSL state team wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Dominic Mann brings down Mora's Tucker Hass in a MSHSL Class AA state team wrestling quarterfinal on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 03, 2022 11:09 AM
ST. PAUL — The Kasson-Mantorville High School wrestling team's path to a state title began with little issue.

The KoMets had little issue in their MSHSL Class AA quarterfinal, collecting three pins, two technical falls and three major decisions to run past Mora 49-13.

No. 2 seeded Kasson-Mantorville now takes on No. 3 Becker, which didn't have much trouble with Thief River Falls, at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.

Section Wrestling
Prep
State wrestling preview: Development of underclassmen has KoMets eyeing program's fifth state title
Kasson-Mantorville has seen the likes of Joe Kennedy, Logan Swanson and Dominic Mann take huge strides entering the Class AA state tournament on Thursday.
March 02, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Class A

Dover-Eyota is making their first state appearance since 2007 when it takes on No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 11:15 a.m.

D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Prep
Confidence sky high for Dover-Eyota heading into 'The X'
The Eagles are set for their first appearance at the state wrestling dual tournament since 2007.
March 02, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

