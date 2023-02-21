MSHSL state wrestling tournament: Caledonia/Houston, Kasson-Mantorville both top-three seeds, Mayo unseeded
The Warriors, KoMets and Spartans all learned their respective path for the MSHSL state tournament set for March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
On Tuesday, the Mayo, Kasson-Mantorville and Caledonia/Houston High School wrestling teams all officially learned their respective path needed for a state title.
Both C/H and K-M will head to St. Paul as a top-three seed, while Mayo will look to wreak havoc as an unseeded squad in Class AAA. The state tournament is set for Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Warriors — making their first state appearance since 2016 — were given the No. 2 seed and will face United North Central at 9 a.m. Semifinals are set for 1 p.m. with finals set for 7. C/H beat Chatfield in a thriller for the Section 1A title.
Kasson-Mantorville will be the No. 3 seed. The four-time state champions and defending Class AA runner-up will take on Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Monvideo United at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with semifinals to follow at 1 p.m. K-M knocked off a rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa to capture its second consecutive section title.
The Spartans, making their first team state appearance, will be an underdog against powerful No. 2-seeded Waconia. The Wildcats have one of the best individuals in the state in University of Minnesota commit and three-time individual state champion Max McEnelly.
