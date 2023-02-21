99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

MSHSL state wrestling tournament: Caledonia/Houston, Kasson-Mantorville both top-three seeds, Mayo unseeded

The Warriors, KoMets and Spartans all learned their respective path for the MSHSL state tournament set for March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Section wrestling
Members of the Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team pose with the Section 1AA championship plaque after the KoMets defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa to win their second consecutive title on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 11:41 AM

On Tuesday, the Mayo, Kasson-Mantorville and Caledonia/Houston High School wrestling teams all officially learned their respective path needed for a state title.

Both C/H and K-M will head to St. Paul as a top-three seed, while Mayo will look to wreak havoc as an unseeded squad in Class AAA. The state tournament is set for Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Warriors — making their first state appearance since 2016 — were given the No. 2 seed and will face United North Central at 9 a.m. Semifinals are set for 1 p.m. with finals set for 7. C/H beat Chatfield in a thriller for the Section 1A title.

Section wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston caps impressive run with Section 1A championship thriller over Chatfield
The Warriors will head back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after winning the final two matches on Saturday against the Gophers.
February 18, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Kasson-Mantorville will be the No. 3 seed. The four-time state champions and defending Class AA runner-up will take on Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Monvideo United at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with semifinals to follow at 1 p.m. K-M knocked off a rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa to capture its second consecutive section title.

Section wrestling
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville grabs second straight Section 1AA team wrestling title, advances to state
After being down by as many as 10 points to No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa, the top-seeded KoMets rode the performances of three seniors to secure the section wrestling title.
February 18, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

The Spartans, making their first team state appearance, will be an underdog against powerful No. 2-seeded Waconia. The Wildcats have one of the best individuals in the state in University of Minnesota commit and three-time individual state champion Max McEnelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section wrestling
Prep
Mayo wrestling breaks through, captures Section 1AAA team championship for program's first state appearance
The Spartans all season believed this was the team to make history and on Saturday, they came through on that promise.
February 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

MSHSL team state wrestling schedule

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Prep
Century swimmer Jack Homme a mentor in and out of the pool
February 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
4ac27074a33b67ba0cd9709cf3e80f8d.jpg
Prep
Century takes aim at Section 1AA title in boys swimming and diving
February 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
February 20, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Robert Charles Baker
Local
Rochester man charged for raping 6-year-old female
February 21, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20230220_154147.jpg
Business
New Rochester extended stay hotel to start checking in guests next week
February 21, 2023 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230208_154003.jpg
Business
Thatcher Pool to make a splash with a second Rochester showroom
February 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Volkswagen Ghia 1971 Engine.JPG
Lifestyle
St. Charles collector hopes to spread his faith in Volkswagens
February 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell