MSHSL state wrestling tournament: Caledonia/Houston, Kasson-Mantorville both top-three seeds, Mayo unseeded

On Tuesday, the Mayo, Kasson-Mantorville and Caledonia/Houston High School wrestling teams all officially learned their respective path needed for a state title.

Both C/H and K-M will head to St. Paul as a top-three seed, while Mayo will look to wreak havoc as an unseeded squad in Class AAA. The state tournament is set for Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Warriors — making their first state appearance since 2016 — were given the No. 2 seed and will face United North Central at 9 a.m. Semifinals are set for 1 p.m. with finals set for 7. C/H beat Chatfield in a thriller for the Section 1A title.

Prep Caledonia/Houston caps impressive run with Section 1A championship thriller over Chatfield The Warriors will head back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after winning the final two matches on Saturday against the Gophers.

Kasson-Mantorville will be the No. 3 seed. The four-time state champions and defending Class AA runner-up will take on Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Monvideo United at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with semifinals to follow at 1 p.m. K-M knocked off a rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa to capture its second consecutive section title.

The Spartans, making their first team state appearance, will be an underdog against powerful No. 2-seeded Waconia. The Wildcats have one of the best individuals in the state in University of Minnesota commit and three-time individual state champion Max McEnelly.

