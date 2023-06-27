Myers: Straightforward steps needed to escape the sports parent trap

Those folks who had sons playing for the Minnesota Gophers a decade ago or so recall a simple rule that then-coach Don Lucia had when it came to parental feedback. Now working as the commissioner of the CCHA, Lucia confirmed to The Rink Live that he was steadfast in his interactions with moms and dads during his era in Dinkytown, which produced a pair of national titles.

“The rule for parents was, you can call me anytime about anything not related to hockey,” he said. “You are allowed one phone call about your son’s hockey. The second time you call, he will be cut. I never had a second call, and I had very few first calls.”

In the wake of former Gopher standout Larry Olimb being shoved out the door of the Orono High School girls hockey program by a small, but vocal and vicious group of parents following the most successful season in Spartans’ history, the coach graciously shared his story last week. It clearly touched a nerve, with hundreds of reactions on social media and thousands upon thousands of readers.

It is a story that has played out on myriad teams — not just hockey, not just girls, not just in Minnesota — and the dwindling number of people willing to coach, to teach and to officiate is ample evidence that we have a problem. There is an age-old joke that the dream coaching job would be at an orphanage. Those jobs are exceedingly rare.

Still, parents are always naturally going to want the best for their children, even if their ideas of how to accomplish that are often misguided and counterproductive. That has not changed in the past 40 years or more, from the days that Olimb was blasting pucks past the hapless backup goalie (me) at bantam practices in Warroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

What has changed are the avenues of communication — emails, text messages, social media, message boards, etc. — and the perception of some that they can impact the on-ice product through their activism. So often, their involvement is allegedly done with the team’s overall success in mind, but behind that thin veil, the desire to promote just one player — their son or daughter — is often the only goal that matters to the most squeaky of wheels.

So where do we go from here, in an effort to stem the tide of good people being pushed out of jobs as teachers, referees and coaches? There is no “one size fits all” solution, but it is increasingly clear that the status quo isn’t workable for the future of youth and high school sports. With that in mind, here are a few suggestions that are decidedly not tried and tested, but could be steps in the right direction toward a more respectful and sustainable system for the next generation of student athletes.

One: adult supervision

A modern coach would not think of meeting with a player alone, and bringing an assistant coach along is standard practice. In that vein, the idea of coaches communicating directly with team parents is one whose time has come and gone.

In reporting the story of Olimb’s departure from Orono, I can readily identify two mistakes he made, and they had nothing to do with his line charts or which goalie he chose to start on any given night. His decision to send a complaining parent a tongue-in-cheek email offering to resign was clearly costly. But before that, Olimb’s decision to meet with a parent privately, without the school’s athletic director present, opened the door for all that followed.

Telling parents, “my door is always open” sounds nice, but in practice it can be a disastrous policy. Like Lucia did all those years ago, coaches can and should set clear guidelines for parents prior to the team’s first practice each season. Among those guidelines should be:

DO NOT contact the coach about anything sports-related. Questions about what happens at practice and in games should be directed to the athletic director.

If a player has a question for the coach, it is their responsibility — not their parents — to ask that question. A decade from now, if that former athlete has a question for their boss, mom and dad aren’t going to make that call. Learn those communication skills now.

If a parent wants an in-person meeting, it should be done at the school, with the athletic director in attendance. No exceptions.

Two: back the bench

I have joked with friends who coach high school hockey in Minnesota that for what it pays (the highest-paid high school coaches in the state get around $8,000 per year, and most earn significantly less) and what it entails, they may have the worst job in America. Nobody goes into coaching for the money. And if you take a coaching job as a way to make friends, you are naive at best and foolish at worst.

Still, even after the disastrous end to his tenure at Orono, Olimb spoke with fondness about his interactions with his players, the practices, the jokes in the locker room, the bus rides and the run to St. Paul which will be a life-long happy memory.

Before a coach takes a high school job, they need to know that the school, and specifically the athletic director, will support them in good times and bad. Unless a coach has done something illegal, they absolutely must have the unwavering support of administration behind them. If not, again, the results are well-documented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three: there’s the door

“If you choose to stay, we will certainly leave Orono…” read one of the myriad emails sent to Olimb last season by a disgruntled parent. Here would be the proper response from the school’s administration when faced with that threat:

Buh-bye.

As good as your child may be at shooting pucks, skating and the like, they are not the next Natalie Darwitz, the next Dave Spehar, the next Krissy Wendell or even the next Larry Olimb. And if they are, in 2023 they are probably not playing high school hockey anyway with all of the other "higher-end" options out there.

One thing striking about the half-dozen or fewer parents complaining about Olimb’s style (nobody complained about his results) is how little they focused on the team, and the ultimate goals each time a player steps on the ice — fun, and wins. Those two things came in droves last winter for the Spartans.

The complaints were, generally, focused on the future and on the individual. My kid isn’t on the first power play. You’re not calling colleges to promote my kid for next year or for two years from now. My kid wasn’t named captain for next year. You didn’t give my child a high-five on the bench. (Yes, really.)

It is generally considered a negative mark on a coach’s resume if players choose to leave their team. It is also a negative on a player’s resume if they hop from team to team with abandon. But in the era of open enrollment in Minnesota high school sports and of the transfer portal in college, a parent’s threat to have their child leave a team, and leave the school, should be strikes one, two and three.

No simple solutions

Every team is different. Every coach is different. Every school is different. Every community is different. And every student-athlete is different. So there is no one-size-fits-all solution that will fix this problem. But taking one step in the right direction, even if it is a small step, is the way to start.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a high school hockey coach, there’s a really good one currently available.