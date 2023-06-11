Myren, Holcomb make it a big day for Mayo boys track and field

ST. MICHAEL — Here’s a habit that Mayo boys track-and-field coach Donny Holcomb could get used to.

For the last two years, it’s gone like this: Mayo advances a high jumper to the Class AAA state tournament and then they go on to win it.

It happened last year with 2022 graduate Yaih Marial capturing the crown with a 6-foot-6 height. Then it happened again on Saturday, this time Adam Myren walking away with the crown. He soared 6-7.

It was part of a big day by a pair of Mayo boys at the state meet. Myren was one, Holcomb’s son Carter Holcomb the other. Carter had an all-time day, the junior recording personal bests in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and a season long in the long jump.

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb competes in the boys long jump during the Class AAA track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“I’m really proud of the way those two competed,” Donny Holcomb said. “They both showed courage and confidence. It was so cool for both of them to do it. They didn’t bow down at all. They played up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Myren entered the meet as the high jump favorite. He entered with the top section jump in the state, 6-8. He also cleared 6-7 a handful of times this season prior to Saturday.

Myren didn’t get the title without a scare. He missed on his first two cracks at 6-6 after two others had cleared that height. Had he missed a third time, he’d have been out of the running for a state title

He didn’t miss.

“I’ve learned to focus on my own competition and not worry about what others are doing,” Myren said. “When I had those two scratches, I just did what I do. I did my best. I got a lot of power on the ground and just got over the bar.”

He kept going from there, one of just two jumpers to next make it over 6-7. Myren finished with fewer misses at the height than runner-up Devin Jordan of Eden Prairie, making him the winner.

Myren got the state title after not even qualifying for state last year. Though he cleared 6-6 during the regular season a season ago, he couldn’t clear 6-2 in the section meet, keeping him home from state.

That was all he needed. Now it was “game on.”

“That really lit a fire under me,” Myren said. “That night, after I missed at 6-2, I went home and worked out. And I’ve been grinding ever since.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Myren being just a junior, Donny Holcomb could see it happen again next year. Myren will try to make it three straight seasons that Mayo produces the state high jump champion.

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb competes in the boys 100-meter hurdles during the Class AAA track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

While Myren was the only Mayo athlete to win a state title on Saturday, Carter Holcomb made just as big a splash with the quantity of events he excelled in.

Holcomb had two school record-breaking performances, running the 110 hurdles in 14.55 for sixth place and the 300 hurdles in 38.61 for third. He also cleared a season-best 22 feet in the long jump for seventh.

“That I was able to get PR’s in each event today, that is an amazing feeling,” Holcomb said.

His performance in the 300 hurdles had him most pleased. He was ranked seventh out of prelims in the race, then landed third.

“I enjoyed showing that even though I was an underdog, that I could up my score and show everyone how fast I am,” Holcomb said.

As for his string of personal bests Saturday, that also thrilled him.

“I love being able to set personal records and then later be able to beat them,” he said. “I love getting new times and lengths.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/516328/results/all

