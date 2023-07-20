National Federation of High Schools announces 'leaping' in high school softball now legal starting in 2024

Earlier this month, the National Federation of High School Associations approved and announced seven rules changes for high school softball moving forward.

The most noteworthy of which involved eliminating the "leap" as an illegal pitch.

Starting next year, pitchers in high school softball will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch.

Previously, the pivot foot was required to remain in contact with the ground or it was considered a "leap' and an illegal pitch. Crow hopping — when the drive foot re-plants and pushes off again — is still illegal.

“When examining the survey responses, the NFHS Softball Rules Committee recognized that a majority of the membership were in favor of this change,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Softball Rules Committee. “An additional topic the committee discussed was whether a pitcher gains an advantage by having their pivot foot airborne vs. having it remain in contact with the ground. Our rules have traditionally allowed for flexibility to accommodate the differing skill levels of high school athletes. This change allows for exploration of different styles of pitching during student-athletes’ developmental stages.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some area coaches believe there might be a bit of an adjustment period with this new ruling.

“There may be a few high school pitchers who are able to make the switch to leaping right away. It's a pretty significant change in mechanics,” Cannon Falls softball coach Tom Langfeldt said. “I think it will be a few years before it becomes commonplace. For those pitchers that already use a pronounced drive from the pivot foot and extension of the stride leg, it could take less time to become a 'leaper.' Just have to remember, any change with any part of the pitching mechanics means adjustment needs to be made with the other parts as well — and a lot of reps to create the new muscle memory. Not an easy process.”

But overall, of the top prep pitchers — many were already considered leapers.

“In my opinion, it will have little or no impact on our game,” said Winona softball coach Mitch Grossell, who has been doing private pitching lessons in the Winona area for years. “If you watch slow motion video of almost every high level pitcher, 95% have both feet airborne at one time during their windup. It is almost impossible to see with the naked eye."

Other noteworthy changes for the upcoming softball season include the approval of wearing jewelry, and the loosening of color restrictions of batting gloves and mitts. There will be no limit of colors as long as no part of the glove/mitt is the same color of the ball, has markings that give the appearance of the ball, or is made in a manner that is distracting to the umpire. The NFHS also strengthened language to emphasize electronic devices can only be used in the dugout during games, to prevent teams from utilizing them as an on-field signaling system under the new jewelry-friendly regulations.