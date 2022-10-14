Near flawless second half sends Mayo soaring past Lakeville South and into the Section 1AAA championship

ROCHESTER — Everything seemed just a tad off for the Mayo boys soccer team in the first 40 minutes of Thursday's Section 1AAA semifinal.

In fact, too many times it felt like impatience did the Spartans in with long passes getting sucked in by the Lakeville South defense like a vacuum, before being spit out in the form of counter-attacks for the Cougars.

The Mayo midfielders were not involved much and the passing the Spartans faithful had grown so accustomed to was off a beat.

Even when Kymani Chitulangoma scored with under 2 minutes left on a bouncing ball in the box to break a scoreless tie, it still felt off.

Simply put, it wasn't Mayo soccer.

"Lakeville South is a fantastic team," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said. "They are really, really well-organized. They were attacking in the first half, picking their spots, looking to go quickly and it kind of threw us off our rhythm a little bit. We just had a little bit of difficulty. Even when we had that first goal and gives us a little cushion, we knew we had to come out and perform."

Perform they did.

A more aggressive push by the midfield and more substitutions on the wings by Jennings made the difference. Chitulangoma scored two more times as the Spartans netted four goals in what Jennings called the team's best half of the season as top-seeded Mayo beat No. 5 Lakeville South 5-0 at a chilly Mayo High School.

The Spartans (15-1) — ranked No. 8 in Class AAA — have now won 13 consecutive games and will now go for their second straight Section 1AAA title when they host No. 2 Owatonna 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Huskies beat John Marshall 1-0 in overtime in the other semifinal.

"We try to be calm, cool and collected," Jennings said. "I think we did a good job of that in the second half."

It seemed Chitulangoma led the charge when it came to that mindset.

The junior forward was smooth as silk Thursday.

He not only put constant stress on the South defense with his speed, but his dribbling and 1-on-1 skill were on full display. He had defenders on skates at times but things were too congested in the first half for him to really find enough space.

Ironically, that's what was key to his first goal as a swarm of defenders surrounded him as he tried to corral a free kick that was sent into the box. The ball went off a sea of legs — and perhaps a hand, according to the South bench — before he was able to find the back of the net with just over 90 seconds remaining in the first half.

He found plenty of more green turf in the second half. With the midfield playing up, Mayo was able to control possession, allowing shorter runs in more space for Chitulangoma.

It was the cause of Chitulangoma's second goal as Calvin Grothey delivered a lovely pass with a simple flick of his foot over the South defender. It hit Chitulangoma perfectly in stride where all he needed was two touches and a well-placed shot to make it 2-0 just over the halfway mark in the second half.

The floodgates opened from there.

"I think once we realized we were the better team, we stepped up and made some good plays in the middle and abused our strikers into scoring a couple of goals," senior captain and defender Alec McBane said with a laugh. "We got a whole bunch of guys scoring on our team, which is good for us, obviously Kymani did a great job scoring for us tonight, but we had other guys scoring."

Chitulangoma would record the hat trick when he finished off a corner kick with about 3:30 left. It was the second of a three-goal in a three minute span at the end for the Spartans.

"I'm a striker and the team relies on you to score goals," Chitulangoma said. "Just like we rely on the defense to defend the goals, I have to score. That's my job. So I just try to bring as much intensity as I possibly can."

His three goals now give a team-best 15, moving past Bryan Islas-Aguirre, who now has 14 after scoring Thursday night. Adrian Bacilio was credited with the Spartans fifth goal.

"It feels good," Chitulangoma said. "Everyone is building confidence and I hope I'm helping them with confidence too. I try to just lead the attack and I hope inspire everyone to attack more. We need to get goals and that's how you get to state."

One also gets to state by not allowing goals.

Goalkeeper Anthony Dunn was stellar between the pipes, making six saves, including a breakaway early in the second half that would have been the equalizer.

The Spartans have allowed just 11 goals in 16 games all season.

That mark will be put to the test Tuesday against the No. 2 Huskies, who are just behind Mayo in Section 1AAA in goals per game at 3.1. The Spartans won the this season's matchup 2-0 on Sept. 20.

"We know there aren't going to be any easy games on our section," coach Tim Jennings said. "With QRF, I think we have the second most competitive section in the state. We played Owatonna before and know them well. They have some tremendous players.

"Hopefully, we're able to do one more game like tonight and take care of business."