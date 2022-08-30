New coaches, plenty of talent highlight Section 1, Nine-Man football in '22

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

There will be a number of new faces on the sidelines among Section 1 Nine-Man football teams this season.

Players come and go as a natural course of finishing school. But during the 2022 season, a lot of the fresh faces will be among the coaches. In Section 1 Nine-Man, three of the eight coaches are newcomers this season.

The section should be as competitive as ever. The last decade-plus has seen the section dominate on the state level. Le Roy-Ostrander is the defending state champion and over the past eight state tournaments held, Section 1 has had seven state championships by three teams, L-O, Grand Meadow (four) and Spring Grove (two).

LEROY-OSTRANDER

The Cardinals were 12-2 on their way to a state title last season. But coach Trevor Carrier will have a lot of newcomers and the bulk of last year’s dominating players, including quarterback Chase Johnson and running back/lineman Tanner Olson, have graduated.

“We play in a tough district and we know that every night will be a battle,” Carrier said. “We did lose a very good senior class, but we believe we have good players stepping into new roles.”

Senior Layne Bird takes over at QB after being a receiver a year ago. The entire receiving corps returns in Tristan Lewison (38 receptions, 916 yards, 13 TDs), and sophomores Camden Hungerholt and Carter Sweeney. Starting RB/MLB Peyton Roe returns after suffering a broken leg in the first game last year. Other returners include junior C/DE Malyk Schaefer and sophomore TE/LB Ryder Stern.

Senior Colin Landwork and junior Mason Diemer are expected to fill roles on both sides of the line .

“We continue to have high expectations that push our players and staff to be the very best,” Carrier said.

LANESBORO

The Burros were a stellar 10-1 a year ago, but the loss was a painful 30-6 setback to LeRoy-Ostrander in the section title game.

Lanesboro has eight key players returning, but JT Rein, a four-year starter at running back and Seth Semmen, a three-year starter at quarterback, have graduated.

“I think we will continually get better as the season moves on,” coach James Semmen said. “We may have some bumps at the start, but it should be a good season for our kids.”

Top players back include seniors Hayden Lawstuen (FB/CB, All-District honorable mention), Cooper Ferrie (OL), Stephan Schultz (C), Brock Taylor (DT), Carter Hovland (LB) and Orion Sass (RB), and juniors Mason Howard (WR) and Michael Rein (LB).

The Burros will have to replace the bulk of their top skill-position players from a year ago. The team should have a very solid offensive line and has good overall size. The squad will also feature a lot of seniors and juniors.

GRAND MEADOW

The Superlarks, coming off an 8-2 season, will have to adjust to a new coach. Gary Sloan stepped down after guiding Grand Meadow for 29 years. In that span he had a stellar 230-84 record and his teams won four consecutive state championships from 2013-16.

Josh Bain, a former Grand Meadow player and an assistant for the past six years, takes over. He has six returning letterwinners and five starters back.

Returning starters include Jace Kraft (WR/DB), Cael Gilbert (QB/DB), John Swanek (OL/DL), Isaac Harmening (RB/LB) and Corbin Ludeman RB/LB.

Aaron Mork is a key newcomer on the defensive and offensive line while Connor Munson (QB/DB) returns after sitting out 2021 with an injury.

“We lost some talent off of last year’s team but I feel we have a great core of talent and leadership in this year’s senior class,” Bain said.

The Superlarks will need some younger players to step up because they don’t have as much depth as in the past.

“I am excited to see what this group of young men can bring to the field every Friday night,” Bain said. “They have been working hard in the offseason to get prepared for this season.”

SPRING GROVE

The Lions were 3-5 last season, but could be a section contender. They return 16 letterwinners and seven starters.

Four All-District players return in seniors Tysen Grinde (WR/DB) and Hunter Holland (RB/LB), and juniors Elijah Solum (QB/LB) and Jaxon Strinmoen (WR/DB). Grinde was the team MVP as had 30 catches for 437 yards and three TDs while making 56 tackles on defense. Holland rushed for 323 yards and four TDs, had seven catches and made 25 tackles. Solum threw for 1,300 yards and 12 TDs and was the Lions’ defensive MVP with 100 tackles. Strinmoen had 20 catches for 440 yards and four TDs and made 36 tackles.

Ty Cleven returns to anchor both sides of the line. Other key players include Jacob Olerud (LB), Logan Brumm (OL/DL), Caleb Griffin (WR), Brandon Jahnke, Emmett Engeldinger (OL), Ethan Crouch (TE/LB) and Shawn Crouch (OL).

The skill positions should be a strength with tall receivers. The Lions will look to improve in the trenches and run the ball better.

Coach Kody Moore said the Lions are “hoping to be able to compete with the best in the section and make a run in the playoffs.”

MABEL-CANTON

The Cougars, coming off a 4-4 season, have a new head coach in Paul Tollefsrud. He takes over for Karl Urbaniak, who stepped down after coaching at M-C for 30-plus years.

"The coaches and players are very excited for this season,” Tollefsrud said. “We have had the pleasure of learning from one of the best coaches in the state at M-C for the last 37 years. Coach Urbaniak has now moved on in his retirement life, and we are ready to continue the tradition of playing the game the way it is supposed to be played.”

Seven letterwinners return including a trio of All-District players in junior Cayden Tollefsrud (QB/DB), a three-time selection, senior Robert Michels (RB/DL), and sophomore Tyler Larson (RB/LB). Other letterwinners are seniors Jordan Larson (QB/LB), Kaiser Soiney (OL/LB) and Dawson Kleiboer (OL/DB), and junior Hayden Erickson (OL/DL).

Key newcomers include Colton Tollefsrud, Jackson Olson, Isaac Underbakke, Milton Hutchinson and Darian Hershberger.

The Cougars have solid experience at the offensive skill positions and at defensive back. The offensive line needs to be rebuilt with just one key player back from a year ago.

“This will be our biggest challenge but I know our kids are up to this challenge and I am excited to see how they respond,” coach Tollefsrud said.

SOUTHLAND

The Rebels also have a first-year coach in JJ Galle. Southland is coming off a 3-5 season and despite having 11 letterwinners back, it still has a young squad.

Returning captain Isaac Felten (RB/LB) is the lone senior. Juniors Cash Day (G/LB) and Travis Kirtz (C/DT) are the other captains. Other returning letterwinners include juniors Sam Boe (WR/DB), Noah Bauer (QB/DB), Riley Jax (WR/DB), Jack Bruggeman (TE/DT), Cody Krull (G/DT) and Andrew Timm (TE/DT), and sophomores Tyson Stevens (RB/LB/DB) and Landon Chilman (RB/DB).

“We had a lot of young guys contribute last year, with our low numbers in the upper classes,” Galle said. “Everyone got a good dose of experience, but they will need to step up even more this season with a year under their belt.”

With a lot of underclassmen taking the field, the Rebels may not compete for the section title, but they should be competitive.

"We are going to focus on what we can control and continue to outwork ourselves the following day,” Galle said. “We are all champing at the bit and ready to get going."

HOUSTON

The Hurricanes are coming off a 2-6 season and return four starters in sophomores Morgan Rohweder (QB) and Maddox Rodriguez (RB), senior Connor Porter (OL/DL), and junior Ethan Knutson (OL/LB).

Up and coming players expected to make big impacts are senior Jacob Francis (OL/LB), juniors Ethan Frauenkron (WR/DB) and Arik Melbo (RB/LB), and sophomores Zach Olson (WR/DB) and Austin Swenson (RB/LB).

The Hurricanes should have good depth as they have 35 players in grades 9-12 on the squad. But they will have to rely on a large number of underclassmen with just four seniors.

“We will have a young team that looks to get better every week and be playing our best football come playoff time,” sixth-year coach Cody Hungerholt said. “Although young, a lot of guys got experience last year and I think we have a lot of players that can play on the varsity level which will hopefully lead to us being competitive in a tough conference.”

LYLE/PACELLI

The Athletics are looking to rebound after going 0-8 a year ago and there is hope with a strong base of players back.

Senior Trey Anderson (RB/LB) was All-District a year ago and he heads the list of 10 returning players. Other top players back include seniors Jake Truckenmiller (QB/LB), Dylan Regensheid (TE/DE), David Christianson (TE/DL), Hunter Bauer (RB/DB), Caden Hanson (RB/LB) and Ryan Lammey (OL/DL), juniors Brady Tufte (RB/DB) and Joel Hartson (OL/DL), and sophomore Dylan Christianson (OL/DL). Coach Brad Walter said L/P has good size to go with its experience, but the Athletics have to learn how to win games after struggling in recent seasons.

"We have a great group of senior leadership that has been playing together for the last few seasons," Walter said. "If we can get off to a good start it could lead to a really special season."

Section 1 9-Man schedule

(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Friday, Sept. 2 — Houston at Spring Grove, Lanesboro at Grand Meadow, LeRoy-Ostrander at Southland, Lyle/Pacelli at Mabel-Canton. Friday, Sept. 9 — Grand Meadow at Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, Mabel-Canton at LeRoy-Ostrander, Southland at Lanesboro, Spring Grove at Lyle/Pacelli. Saturday, Sept. 10 — Kingsland at Houston. Friday, Sept. 16 — Grand Meadow at Houston, Lanesboro at LeRoy-Ostrander, Mabel-Canton at Spring Grove, Southland at Kingsland. Saturday, Sept. 17 — Cedar Mountain at Lyle/Pacelli (1 p.m.), Friday, Sept. 23 — Houston at Lanesboro, Kingsland at Mabel-Canton, LeRoy-Ostrander at Mountain Lake, Lyle/Pacelli at Southland, Saturday, Sept. 24 — Spring Grove at Grand Meadow (1 p.m.), Friday, Sept. 30 — Grand Meadow at LeRoy-Ostrander, Houston at Lyle/Pacelli, Kingsland at Lanesboro, Spring Grove at Southland. Oct. 1 — Madelia at Mabel-Canton (1 p.m.), Friday, Oct. 7 — Lanesboro at Nicollett, Lyle/Pacelli at Kingsland, Mabel-Canton at Houston, Southland at Grand Meadow, Saturday, Oct. 8 — LeRoy-Ostrander at Spring Grove (5 p.m.). Friday, Oct. 14 — Grand Meadow at Lyle/Pacelli, LeRoy-Ostrander at Houston, Mabel-Canton at Lanesboro, Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's at Southland, Spring Grove at Kingsland. Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Granada Huntley East Chain at Houston, Kingsland at Grand Meadow, Lanesboro at Spring Grove, Lyle/Pacelli at LeRoy-Ostrander, Southland at Mabel-Canton.

