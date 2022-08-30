New players, same expectations for Mayo football in '22

ROCHESTER — The 2021 high school football season was simply one to remember for the Mayo High School football team.

Behind an experienced and explosive offense that averaged more than 40 points per game, the Spartans did something that none of the players had ever experienced — or even been alive for. Mayo won the Section 1AAAAA championship and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1997.

It was an important step for the program — one that comes with heightened expectations for this year.

“If you haven't been to the state tournament in 24 years, you can't just sit there and say we're gonna win state,” coach Donny Holcomb said. “There's got to be a beginning step of — not to say these kids didn't want to win state last year — but they didn't have experience. We didn't know what it was like to get out of the section. I think now that we did, the goal is the same, but it also gets added on to and the expectation raises.

“And I'll tell you what, the amount of work that we asked our kids to do, and that they step up and do, it's an expectation to go further.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, that is easier said than done, especially with the amount of talent graduated from last year’s 9-2 squad.

Record-setting wide receiver Cayden Holcomb (74 receptions, 1,169 yards, 12 TDs); 1,000-yard rusher Noah Smith (7.2 yards per carry, 25 total TDs) and quarterback Bennett Ellsworth (2,444 yards, 26 TDs) are now all playing college football at the Division II level. It’s a lot of talent to replace and might lead some to overlook Mayo this season.

That’s OK with the Spartans, though.

“As a team we’ve talked about the underdog mentality,” senior all-district lineman Ethan Kramer said. “Just keep fighting, that's really the way I kind of view it, but I think everybody has a good mentality and I think everybody has their eyes on getting back to where we were last year and going even further.

“You can tell while we're in the weight room. It's been fun to watch as a senior, some of these younger guys get after it, too. But state has left a lot of doors open for us and I definitely can feel that energy around, like everyone. And I think a lot of the guys have really bought into what it means and what it takes to win a state championship.”

Kramer will play a key role on both the offensive and defensive line, both of which should be the backbone of this season’s team. In fact, coach Holcomb said the Spartans are ‘‘pretty excited" about the group, specifically when it comes to the team's defensive front seven.

Kramer teams up with Jorge Martinez, Brigg Poppe and fellow all-district performer Rudy Lozoya — who has become a weight room addict, squatting more than 500 pounds, while running a 4.7-second 40-yard dash — on the line. Logan Burger, Tore Pappenfus and Spencer Kober are expected to hold down the fort at linebacker.

“There's a lot of experience there and a lot of good strength,” Holcomb said. “It’s going to be fun to see how they play together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The offense shouldn’t be too shabby either.

Holcomb likes what he has in junior and new starting quarterback Rees Grimsrud, who should still have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

First on that list is Carter Holcomb.

The junior is one of the more electric athletes on the gridiron in the area, having caught 46 passes for 823 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with a punt and kickoff return for touchdowns a season ago.

He’s expected to shoulder the load, but will have help.

Lucas Peterson has developed nicely as a No. 2 receiver, while the rotation of Pappenfus, LeBron See-Stadstad and Lozoya gives the Spartans one of the deeper backfields around. Throw in Poppe at tight end with a solid offensive line and it’s not difficult to see why there has been some buzz around the Mayo camp.

“We’ve made it clear they have an opportunity to kind of write their own legacy,” Donny Holcomb said. “They've put in a lot of work so they just need to go out and learn how to play together and get better every week.”

That group will be put to the test right away in week one against rival Owatonna on the road at 7 p.m.Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two combined for 160 points in two contests last year, with Mayo going 2-0 against the Huskies. That included a 38-33 victory in the Section 1AAAAA championship which ended the Huskies six-year run as section champs.

“I’m sure both us and Owatonna are looking forward to it,” Holcomb said. “To be able to go out and just kind of see where we're at week one against a great opponent, how we respond to it and the ups and downs that are definitely going to take place in a first week, it’s a good opportunity.”

Spartans 2022 schedule

Sept. 2 — at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Northfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at New Prague, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — Austin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Byron, 7 p.m.