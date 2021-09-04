New Prague holds the line, tops Century 28-6

High school football was back to normal on Friday night.

A year after having a season impacted by COVID-19, games slipped into the old routine and fans were out in full force.

At Century High School, New Prague played solid on both sides of the line of scrimmage and defeated the host Panthers 28-6 in Big Southeast District play.

RELATED:

"This was awesome," New Prague coach Jake Norby said. "We had the band here tonight, there's fans, there's kids. We got to ride on a bus to a game and we didn't have to have a seating chart."

"We're still wearing masks when were indoors and things like that, but it's nice to have a regular season opener, so to speak," Century coach Jon Vik said.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Prague never trailed in the contest and held Century scoreless in the second half after leading 14-6 at the break.

“It was nice (to play), but we have to get our act together and play more like a team,” Century defensive back/kick returner KK Silipkoh said.

New Prague controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Trojans rushed for 204 yards on 36 carries and scored three touchdowns on the ground. Century was limited to just 38 yards rushing on 22 carries, and the Panthers had 133 total yards.

"I was disappointed with our overall physicalness," Vik said. "They were more physical than we were. And I think that was my biggest disappointment, that we know we can play much more physical than that, but we didn't."

Brendan Pieper rushed for 82 yards on 17 carries for New Prague and he had scoring runs of 1 yard in the second quarter and 5 yards in the third.

“We have a lot of seniors who work hard in the weight room, we feel it’s a strength of our team,” Norby said of the New Prague line. “We think they did a good job tonight, both on offense moving the ball and on defense, really kind of stopping the run.”

Century pulled within 7-6 in the second quarter when Matt Haun tossed a 14-yard TD pass to sophomore Eli Thompson, who made a juggling catch in the end zone.

But the Panthers couldn't muster another score and New Prague scored the final three touchdowns of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talked about it at halftime and we came out and kind of did a little, but then it sort of faded and fizzled,” Vik said of being physical. “We’ve got to correct that.”

Haun was 10-for-18 passing for 88 yards with the one TD and two interceptions. He also led the Panthers with 25 yards rushing on 10 carries.

New Prague limited Century running back Cole Elbing to 20 yards on 11 carries.

“If you can stop the run in high school football, it’s a great thing,” Norby said.

“If we get Elbing into the open, he’s got some nice speed,” Vik said. “And we had some nice (kick) returns from KK (Silipkoh) and it would have been nice to be able to score on those. But at the same time, our offense has to move the ball better.”

Silipkoh had a pair of excellent kickoff returns in the game. His 45-yard return set up Century's lone TD in the second quarter. He had a 48-yard return in the third quarter and just missed scoring on the play.

“If they don’t lead to touchdowns, it doesn't count,” Silipkoh said. “Coach keeps pushing me to score touchdowns on returns.”

Century will play at Owatonna (0-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got a little too comfortable,” Silipkoh said. “(We) have to be a lot more physical. We have to start next week against Owatonna."

New Prague 28, Century 6

New Prague 0 14 7 7— 28

Century 0 6 0 0— 6

Second quarter

NP — Brendan Pieper 1 run (Satchel Johnson kick), 11:27.

Cen — Eli Thompson 14 pass from Matt Haun (run failed), 5:09.

NP — Ethan Chromy 15 pass from Luke Shepard (Johnson kick), 3:17.

Third quarter

NP — Pieper 5 run (Johnson kick), 8:03.

Fourth quarter

NP — Eddie Sirek 23 run (Johnson kick), 6:20.

TEAM STATISTICS

NP Cent



First downs 15 10

Total net yards 235 133

Rushes-yards 36-204 22-38

Passing yards 31 95

Pass att.-comp.-int. 4-8-0 9-18-2

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Punts-Ave. 2-39.5 6-30.8

Penalties-yards 4-20 8-59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

New Prague — Brendan Pieper 17-82, Aiden Jackson 4-34, Eddie Sirek 3-34, Nathan Burkhardsmeier 4-28, Luke Shepard 2-10, Brody Wolch 1-9, Isaiah Anderson 2-5, Isaac Sanger 2-3, Will Seymour 1-(-1). Century — Matt Haun 10-25, Cole Ebling 11-20, Ahmante Davis 1-(-7).

Passing

New Prague — Luke Shepard, 4-8, 31 yards, 1 TD. Century — Matt Haun 10-18, 88 yards, 1 TD, 1 int.; Harrison Esau 1-1, 7 yards.

Receiving

New Prague — Ethan Chromy 2-20, Brendan Pieper 1-5, Brody Wolch 1-4, Nick Giesen 1-2. Century — Jacob Wills 4-26, Damian Gerads 2-36, Eli Thompson 2-16, Jose Mares 2-12, Griffin Langer 1-6.

Tardy camera work, but Eli Thompson hauls in 14 pass from Matt Haun. Century try fails, New Prague leads 7-6, 5:09 left in half. pic.twitter.com/PH0pdhVG3t — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) September 4, 2021