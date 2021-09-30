New Prague offers another big challenge for Rockets

NEW PRAGUE at JOHN MARSHALL

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Records: New Prague is 3-1, JM 1-3.

Last meeting: JM beat New Prague 33-20 in 2019. The teams did not meet last year.

Last game: New Prague beat Northfield 31-6. John Marshall lost to No. 6 Mayo 53-6.

New Prague notes: New Prague has the honor of being the only team to have scored on No. 1 ranked Mankato West this season. It also went deep in the first quarter, locked in a scoreless tie with the explosive Scarlets, though it did lose 41-7. That's as close as anyone has come to West all season. The Trojans have been on a steady climb the last few years and have done it with offensive and defensive lines that have continued to develop and get stronger. New Prague has a dynamic run/throw quarterback in Luke Shepard and a tough runner in fullback Brendan Pieper. They helped the Trojans score 56 points against Austin, 31 against Northfield and 28 against Century. The New Prague defense has been stingy, allowing Century and Northfield just six points apiece.

John Marshall notes: For a team that lacked depth to begin with, John Marshall has been in a tough spot with many injuries piling up. That especially includes in the offensive line and at receiver. It's forced the Rockets to rely on a bunch of sophomores. JM has also been dealing with cold and flu viruses the last two weeks. . . .John Marshall has now faced two teams that are ranked in the top 10 in Class AAAAA, No. 1 Mankato West (lost 61-0) and No. 6 Mayo (lost 53-6). JM coach Kevin Kirkeby actually liked some things that he saw in the loss last week to Mayo. Among the most encouraging was the way his offensive line created holes up the middle to run through. .JM also had a chance to hit on some deep passes against Mayo, but a couple of throws from Gunnar Dokken fell short. Dokken has mostly been excellent in hitting intermediate passes across the middle where Michael Nicometo especially is a big (6-2, 185-pounds) and fast target (Section 1AA's top 200-meter runner). . .Saturday is JM's Homecoming.

JM coach Kevin Kirkeby says: “We have a long ways to go, but again, I thought we moved the ball pretty well (against Mayo). I was happy with that, and I was happy with our line and the way it blocked. . .I told (the JM players) this morning that New Prague is the best tackling team in the conference. They are very disciplined. On defense, they fly around and play well and they have linebackers who fill gaps well. Offensively, they have a quarterback (Luke Shepard) who is super fast and throws a nice ball."

— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin