New Prague takes advantage of JM, wins big

NEW PRAGUE — John Marshall was hit with another one-sided loss on Friday, this time falling to New Prague 55-6 in a Big Southeast District football game.

However, it did mark one breakthrough for the struggling Rockets, as they scored their first points of the season.

JM, now 0-5, has allowed 52 and 55 points in its last two games, respectively.

New Prague moved to 3-2.

As has been the case virtually all season, the Rockets were their own worst enemy much of the night, with a batch of mistakes and turnovers. On Friday, that included JM throwing five interceptions. All of those belonged to starter Jacob Brumm, though the senior had some strong moments, too. He threw for 121 yards and completed 10 of 21 passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those completions went to Lael Martinez for a 25-yard touchdown.

Besides the five interceptions, JM had nine penalties and dropped four kicks. It recovered all of the latter, but was stuck deep in its own end continuously as a result. New Prague took advantage of excellent field position following many of those drops.

"We need to do things better than we've been doing them, day to day," JM first year coach Kyle Riggott said. "New Prague capitalized on some short fields."

Riggott also noted what a tough time the Rockets had tackling against a tough-running New Prague team.

Running back Jericho Mims led the JM offense with 61 yards rushing on eight carries. Keondre Bryant had five catches for 31 yards. Zach Ladu had two catches for 42 yards.

JM next hosts Owatonna on Friday, Oct. 7.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall — Jericho Mims 8-61, Ty'Shawn Beane 8-19, Nolan Radke 7-14, Lama Kamara 3-5, Keondre Bryant 1-1, Darius Jordan 1-1, Jake Bromm 2-(minus 5). New Prague — na.

Passing

John Marshall — Jacob Brumm 10 completions, 21 attempts, 5 interceptions, 1 touchdown, for 121 yards. New Prague — na.

Receiving

John Marshall — Bryant 5-31, Zach Ladu 2-42, Lael Martinez 1-25, Jordan 1-13, Radke 1-10. New Prague — na.