New Richmond feeling a sense of "normalcy" at Kiwanis Festival

The New Richmond (Wis.) boys hockey team has been part of the annual Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament in Rochester longer than most of its players have been alive.

The Tigers — like all other teams — didn’t get the opportunity to play in the holiday-time tournament a year ago, and like their counterparts in Minnesota, had a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Richmond and nine other teams were back at the Graham Arena complex in Rochester on Tuesday.

And win or lose — New Richmond did win, pulling away from Rochester John Marshall in the third period for a 6-2 victory in the first game of the day — just being at the Kiwanis Festival after a one-year hiatus is helping with that feeling of a more normal season.

“Last year, unfortunately, with COVID we weren’t able to come here,” Tigers head coach John Larson said. “This has been a good tradition for us to come down here and, again, the hotel and bonding and that piece of it has been really, really good for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And coming down here and seeing teams we don’t see very often. It’s a good level of competition. The kids are excited for the hockey, the hotel, all of it.”

Just as Minnesota did in 2020-21, Wisconsin had a shortened season, with games beginning in mid-December and the regular season coming to a close in late January. Along the way there were some postponements, cancellations and concerns on a daily basis about the season being shut down.

“Last year it was just, each day you were kind of hanging on the edge if you had a game or not,” said Larson, whose Tigers finished 12-6-0 last year and dropped a tight one-goal game against Superior in the second round of the Division 2, Section 1 playoffs. “It was really a two-month sprint. With the schedule and jamming games in, there wasn’t a lot of practice time.

“The boys have had this week circled on the calendar and were hopeful everything would come through. This does bring some normalcy back and that’s one of the big things with hockey, is having these tournaments.”

New Richmond never trailed on Tuesday, leading 1-0 after one period and 2-1 after two. The Tigers tacked on four third-period goals to pull away against John Marshall for the 6-2 win.

JM (4-5-0) received goals from Aaron Terpstra and Mike Greiner — the first of the season for both players. Cody Vlasaty was strong in goal for the Rockets, making 35 saves.

New Richmond’s Blake Milton stopped 18 shots in the win. Ben Hahn had two goals and two assists in the win, while Brock Unger (two goals, one assist) and Catcher Langeness (one goal, two assists) had three-point games.

“Our big guys came up for us when we needed them,” Larson said. “We were battling. Their goaltender played well and he kept them in it. We continued to focus on getting pucks to the net and we got some through in the third period. I was proud of the boys for sticking with the plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Richmond improved to 5-3-0 overall and has won five of its past six games.

“We’ve been really focusing on trying to get that positive energy and excitement,” Larson said. “We’ve had some really good practices and the nice thing is we’ve been starting to get people back in our lineup. We had some injuries for awhile. This is our first time we’ve had our full lineup back since Dec. 2.”